That’s a Wrap ... or Is It?

Wrapping also enables teams to create and readily duplicate intricate liveries. Take, for example, two of IMSA’s most distinctive looks of late: Pfaff Motorsports’ silver and “tartan” GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3R and Era Motorsports’ “crayon” Le Mans Prototype 2 car, the latter featuring a design created by young race fan Owen McEachern. Faithfully painting Owen’s design on Era’s ORECA LMP2 07 would have been nigh onto impossible. And yet, Era ran a wrap of that livery in the 2021 Rolex 24 At Daytona, reverted to a more conventional look for the balance of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship schedule and then reprised the crayon wrap for the Motul Petit Le Mans season finale.
And if slightly less impossible than duplicating the crayon livery, it would have been tedious in the extreme to paint that tartan plaid on the Pfaff Porsche, let alone its spare body panels.
“I don’t think you find many cars in GTD painted,” says Steve Bortolotti, Pfaff Motorsports’ general manager. “Given all the intricate body work, wraps are just easier to work with.
“(Our) wrap is actually a red vinyl that the plaid is printed on. Then we add the silver. We have templates for the car that we’ve had a few years now, so we’re pretty familiar with the process, which makes it go a lot quicker. The company we use – C17 media – can bang it out in about a day. It’s still a lot of work applying because the patterns have to line up. I’ve tried to do repairs of my own from time to time and made an absolute mess of it, so we leave it to the pros. It’s a simple matter of having a roll of the wrap tucked away in the trailer if we need it.”
But for all the advantages of wraps, paint can still be found on the IMSA grids, and in victory lane. For example, the overall win in the 2022 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts went to Ganassi’s No. 02 Cadillac DPi-V.R. Make that, CGR’s “painted” No. 02 Cadillac DPi.