Connor Mosack and Jack Wood Tackle WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Three weeks removed from the most recent round of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, TeamSLR heads west for Round 4 of 2022 Sunday at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The series will be visiting the 2.238-mile, 11-turn road course near Monterey, California, for the 13th time.

TeamSLR will be fielding a pair of entries for Sunday’s 45-lap, 75-minute race – fulltime driver Connor Mosack behind the wheel of the No. 28 High Point University/Interstate Foam & Supply/Nic Tailor Custom Fit Underwear Ford Mustang, and Jack Wood, a 21-year-old from Loomis, California, and a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular who will pilot the No. 27 SLR/M1Racecars Chevrolet Camaro this weekend.

Mosack has been on a hot streak of late with pole qualifying efforts at the last two events at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval and Road Atlanta, respectively. The 22-year-old Charlotte native looks to ride that momentum to his first win of the season this weekend.

Last year at Laguna Seca, Mosack qualified sixth and was running among the leaders before an incident dropped him to 23rd. He battled back for a 13th-place finish.

Wood returns to TeamSLR for the second time this season after qualifying 10th and finishing 24th in the TA2 season-opener at Sebring (Fla.) International Raceway. The fulltime driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado for GMS Racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is making use of an off weekend to return to racing in his home state while continuing to hone his road-racing skills.