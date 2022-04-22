Friday, Apr 22

CCM Racing Preview: General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway

  • Owner/driver Eric Caudell and the No. 7 CCM Racing team are heading to Talladega Superspeedway for this weekend’s General Tire 200

 

  • The team will be making their second ARCA Menards Series start of 2022

 

  • Caudell will be making his fifth career start at Talladega Superspeedway and 60th career start in the ARCA Menards Series

 

  • Caudell finished ninth in last year’s General Tire 200, his third career top-10 finish

 

  • Caudell, crew chief Jeremy Petty and the crew will have one practice session on Friday to work on the No. 7 RedTideCanopies / Coble Enterprises Ford before the race on Saturday

 

  • The race will be 76 laps and 202 miles

 

  • Talladega Superspeedway is a 2.66-mile paved oval. This will be ARCA’s 60th race at the track. 

 

  • The General Tire 200 goes green at 1:14PM ET on Saturday, April 23rd with coverage on FS1, the Fox Sports App, MRN / SiriusXM (XM channel 391, online channel 981), and ARCARacing.com

CCM Racing PR

