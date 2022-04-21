Weather Cancels Lucas Oil Ascs Weekend in Kansas and Missouri

Mother Nature wins again. Dangerously high wind in Kansas and a very wet forecast in Missouri have forced the cancellation of this weekend's shows at Salina Speedway (Salina, Kan.) and U.S. 36 Raceway (Osborn, Mo.) with the Lucas Oil Amerian Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

Salina Speedway has been rescheduled to Friday, September 9, 2022. A new date for U.S. 36 Raceway is being sought to add to the already scheduled visit on Friday, July 15, 2022.

Further updates will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com .

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For fans not able to attend, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. RaceOnTexas.com All Access is $39.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com