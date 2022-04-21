Alabama’s Praytor Back in the Saddle

GENERAL TIRE 200 AT TALLADEGA SPEEDWAY: Mobile, Alabama’s Thomas “Moose” Praytor will be back in the saddle this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. “A lot of energy has gone into our car heading for Talladega, fresh Ilmore motor and Mike (Abram) and the guys at Venturini have really worked hard to give us our best car for Dega,” said Praytor. The “Moose” is continuing his long standing relationship with the Alabama Institute of Deaf and Blind (AIDB) this weekend at Talladega. “We are proud of our partnership with one of Alabama’s great institutions, Alabama Institute of Deaf and Blind. The work they do is changing lives and we are happy to help them get their message out.”

NEW ADDITION TO THE HERD: This weekend will be the first track visit for the newest member of the Moose’s herd, Beau Praytor. Beau made last year’s race, kinda, in his Mom’s tummy. This year Beau Beau (not a typo) will be in full attendance.

BROTHER IN LAW LOVE: In the off season, the Moose’s Superspeedway car was delivered to his brother in law Mike Abram and the gang at Venturini Motorsports for a facelift and makeover. Mike, Shannon (Rursch) and Kevin (Reid) have made a lot of changes to what was already a pretty good car, raising the expectation levels even further for Talladega.

SPOTTER: Since 2014 Praytor has used Pensacola native Tab Boyd. When he is not moonlighting for Praytor, Boyd is Ricky Stenhouse Jr’s spotter in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The General Tire 200 is a 2-day event starting with technical inspection and practice Friday. The green flag will fly at NOON CST on Saturday. Live timing and scoring for practice, qualifying and the race will be on ARCAracing.com. The race will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1. You can follow the team on Twitter (@DKLOKRacing), and Facebook (Max Force Racing) for live trackside updates.

PRIMARY SPONSOR: Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind (AIDB) aidb.org

ASSOCIATE SPONSORS: Golden Flake, the official chip of Talladega Supespeedway, Wade Distributors, APS-Automotive Painters Supply, Dueitt’s Battery Supply, Airgas, Judy’s Place, Ainsworth Racing (In memory of our friend Randy Ainsworth), Greer’s Food Market, Rapid Repair, Haul It Off and American Legion Post 88.

CAR: MF002 The team has been working on this chassis for the last 10 seasons for exclusive use at Daytona and Talladega. It’s paid off with the car and Praytor drafting to their way into the top 10 in the last 6 plate races with a disappointing 17 th place finish at Talladega last year after a late race incident.

Talladega Speedway: 2.66 Miles

ALABAMA INSTITUTE FOR DEAF AND BLIND : The Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind (AIDB) is the world’s most comprehensive education, rehabilitation and service program serving individuals of all ages who are deaf, blind, deaf-blind and multidisabled. Founded in 1858 by a young medical doctor who wanted to educate his deaf brother, AIDB now serves more than 22,500 infants, toddlers, children, adults and seniors with hearing and vision loss throughout Alabama each year. WWW.AIDB.ORG

MAX FORCE RACING: Max Force Racing is based out of Mobile, Alabama and is fielding cars in its 24th season of competition.