Parker Chase Eyes First Career ARCA Menards Series Victory at Talladega Superspeedway

Parker Chase has been counting down the days to get back to a superspeedway in ARCA Menards Series competition since earning a career-best second-place finish more than two months ago at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.



The days have now reached single digits and Chase treks to Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway for his debut at the monstrous 2.66-mile race track and with an upbeat outlook following the success of his superspeedway debut driving for the potent Venturini Motorsports.



“I’m so pumped to get to Talladega this weekend,” said Chase. “It’s been a busy 2022 racing season so far but I’ve had this race circled on the calendar ever since Daytona.



“I’m hopeful that be able to go to the track this weekend and continue that showcase that speed and just maybe finish that one spot better.”



Chase, a native of New Braunfels, Texas credits his Venturini Motorsports teammates as being great ambassadors and allowing him to catch the superspeedway vibe so quickly. And while Chase appeared to have a flawless race at Daytona, he admits that there is still plenty to be learned.



“You never stop learning as far as I’m concerned,” added Chase. “Especially for a rookie who is continuing to experience these tracks and different disciplines of racing for the first time.



Thankfully, I’m surrounded by a great team and teammates who have been very open with me about helping me improve my craft and keeping the Venturini Motorsports team up front.”



Chase has never been to Talladega, but much like Daytona, he’s taking an approach that works for him and hope it will pay off with his third career top-five finish in just his eighth ARCA Menards Series start.



Since Daytona, Chase competed in the ARCA Menards Series event at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway, while also making his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and returning to competition in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Series.



“Being busy and racing at all types of venues has really been good for me,” sounded Chase. “Just being able to stay fresh behind the wheel by turning laps and fighting for wins is the best training for any driver.



“After a couple of busy weeks outside the ARCA scene, I’m excited to return and see what can accomplish.”



With just practice on deck for the ARCA Menards Series on Friday and qualifying set by car owner points, Chase knows he’ll start near the front of the field on Saturday but staying there is going to be a top priority.



In addition to Talladega, Chase will pilot a Venturini Motorsports Toyota Camry at a variety of race tracks in 2022, including Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, Kansas Speedway and Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.



The General Tire 200 (76 laps | 200 miles) is the third of 20 races on the 2022 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Group practice begins on Fri. April 22 from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. The series won’t host qualifying, setting the field by 2021 ARCA car owner standings. The 60th ARCA from Talladega is set to take the green flag on Saturday, April 23 shortly after 12:00 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with the Motor Racing Network (MRN) handling the radio waves. ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities. All times are local (CT).



