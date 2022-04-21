Daniel Dye - Talladega Advance

Track: Talladega Superspeedway

Location: Lincoln, AL

Date: Saturday, April 23

Race: 1:00 p.m. ET (12:00 local) - Green flag at 1:14

Length: 76 Laps - 202 Miles

Coverage: FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM (channel 391, online channel 981), ARCAracing.com, Fox Sports App (live-streaming)

Race Notes:

- Daniel Dye will make his first career start at the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, driving the GMS Racing No. 43 Heise LED Lighting, One Daytona, FOX Factory Chevrolet SS.

- Dye will drive the same Chevrolet chassis that he piloted to a third place finish in the season opening race at Daytona International Speedway in February.

- Daniel has 16 career ARCA Menards Series starts, earning one victory (Berlin Raceway, 2021), along with numerous top-five and top-ten finishes.

- Crew Chief Chad Bryant will call the shots from the pit box for Dye, and Derek Kneeland will spot the No. 43.

- Dye attends Father Lopez Catholic High School in Daytona Beach, Florida, and will graduate as a Senior this spring.

- The 76-lap, 202-mile ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200 event will air live nationally on FS1 beginning at 1:00 p.m. eastern, and also stream on the FOX Sports App. Fans can hear coverage on MRN Radio and SiriusXM Satelite Radio.

- Behind the scenes updates and content will be posted to Daniel's Twitter account on race day, @danieldye43.

DD Quote:

“Talladega is one of those places that everybody knows, whether you're a race fan or not. Having the opportunity to go compete there for GMS Racing and represent Heise LED, One Daytona and all our partners is really cool. I have no doubt our Chevrolet will be fast and hopefully we can be up front and battle for a victory Saturday afternoon.”

Daniel Dye PR