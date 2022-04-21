Kody King Prepared to Compete in Family-Owned Car

With the CARS Pro Late Model Tour on a one-month hiatus, Kody King is using the free time to ensure that everything is up to speed with his family-owned operation in the Midwest.



The first race up for King in the Midwest will be at Rockford Speedway on Saturday evening for the 45th Annual Spring Classic, where he will look to apply his knowledge from the CARS Tour and offseason preparation and bring home a strong run.



While King is not entirely sure of what to expect from Rockford, he does know the car provided by his family and crew is much stronger compared to the previous season.



“I feel really good about [the car] with the new engine and all the work we’ve put in over the winter,” King said. “The car felt really solid in testing and I’m ready to hop back in and see what I can do.”



King admitted that his first venture into the CARS Tour has been filled with many hard but valuable on-track lessons.



In his first three appearances with Lee Faulk Racing, King’s best finish was a seventh at Hickory Motor Speedway. He currently sits fifth in the CARS Pro Late Model Tour standings; 25 points behind the current leader in Caden Kvapil.



Competing against Kvapil, William Sawalich, Luke Fenhaus and other talented drivers has proven to be beneficial for King, who added that the CARS Pro Late Model Tour is serving as an ideal opportunity for him to thoroughly understand what it takes to be competitive in races over 100 laps in length.



“I’m new to longer races and really working on my physical endurance,” King said. “I’m also learning new braking strategies, adapting to changes in the car as the race progresses and also my communication skills to relay what the car feels like back to my team.”



Although King will be back close to home in the Midwest this weekend, he plans to approach the Spring Classic at Rockford just like his three CARS Pro Late Model Tour events to date.



With the Spring Classic being one of Rockford’s crown jewel events, King said that endurance, effective communication, and versatility behind the wheel are all qualities that he can use as he battles the rest of the field through the 88-lap Big 8 Late Model Series feature.



In turn, King said that he can properly utilize his experience from the Midwest and carry it over into the CARS Tour, but he also understands that patience and more time on the track will be imperative for him to find more consistent success in the south.



“Hard work is overall the most important skill, whether that’s physical endurance or driving skill,” King said. “I need to learn from my mistakes and see what others are doing to get an edge over me. If I can do that effectively, then the wins will come with time.”



Having won at Hawkeye Downs Speedway last year, King feels confident in his chances to hold his own against the veterans and rookies of the Midwest and return to the CARS Pro Late Model Tour in May with momentum on his side.



King would like to thank his family, Lee Faulk Racing Development and MPM Marketing for all of their support, along with his partners in Port City Racecars, Omans Performance, Northern Racing Products, House Motorsports, J3 Renovation & Design, Capital Signs, K1 RaceGear and Wiley X.

MPM PR