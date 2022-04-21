Jeff Dyer, His Wife, and His Son Racing at 3 Different Tracks Saturday

When it comes to racing, one would be hard to argue that it is not a family activity for USAC/CRA and California Lightning Sprint Car Series driver Jeff Dyer. This Saturday, April 23rd, Dyer will be back in his bright yellow #39 for the USAC/CRA Sprint Car race at Arizona’s Mohave Valley Raceway. At the same time, his wife Christina will make her racing debut when LKQ Pick Your Part Presents Night of Destruction at Perris Auto Speedway. If that is not enough, Dyer’s teenage son Seth will be racing 182 miles west of his dad and 62 miles north of Christina in a Speedway Sprint at John Aden’s Wheel2Wheel Raceway in Victorville.

For Dyer, who qualified seventh fastest, won his heat, and finished third in the California Lightning Sprint Car main at the Bakersfield Speedway last Saturday, juggling between two disciplines of racing is old hat. However, adding his son, who is in his third season, and his wife who is launching her career, is a logistics challenge.

For a while, it looked like Christina was going to tow her compact car to race with the Mini Sports at Mohave. But she really wants to race in the Night of Destruction. So, the search began on how to get all three cars headed to the three different tracks. They also require crew help at each venue.

“We are working at getting my wife to the Night of Destruction on Saturday and my son Seth to Victorville for his race,” Dyer said. “We need to find someone to tow her down there, but I think my brother is going to do it. My neighbor Rob, who crews for me on my Lightning Sprint, will be with Seth in Victorville.

While Dyer was answering questions for this press release, he was busy installing a 410 engine in his car for this weekend’s USAC/CRA race at Mohave Valley. The engine install was necessary after he blew up his 410 at the Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare three weeks ago. For a while, it looked like he would be sitting out this weekend’s action in the “Copper State.” However, an anonymous donor jumped on board and after some long-distance phone calls, a replacement engine was on its way from Missouri.

“I got some phone calls, and I am not allowed to say who came forward, but someone did come forward with a nice sum of money and I was able to buy an engine,” he said while in his race shop on Tuesday afternoon. “I am working on installing it now. We are almost done. Basically, all we have left to do is to put water and oil in it and fire it off. We are going to do that tomorrow.”

After this week’s race in Arizona, Dyer has a decision to make regarding where to race on Saturday, April 30th, and a few other dates during the year. There are some conflicts between the Lightning Sprint and USAC/CRA schedules.

Dyer stated, “I think my main focus is going to be the 410 as of right now. But I am kind of torn because I don’t know what I want to do. With USAC I am kind of out of the points because I missed the first three races. There are some conflicting dates like April 30th when the Lightning Sprints are at Ventura and USAC is at The PAS. Due to the rainout earlier this year, Ventura has two main events that night and I am on the outside of the front row for the first one. I am going to talk to some people. I do think I have a legitimate chance to run for the Lightning Sprint championship. It will be a last-minute decision next week on whether I go to Perris or Ventura.”

Fans who would like to see Dyer race at Mohave Valley Raceway this Saturday can find the track just a few miles from the Colorado River. And it is only 20 minutes from downtown Laughlin. The address is 2750 East Laguna Road in Mohave Valley, AZ (86440). The track website is https://www.mohavevalleyraceway.com/ and the office phone is (928) 346-3000. Spectator gates for Saturday’s race will open at 6:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00. Adult tickets are $20.00. Seniors 60 and over and military members with id get in for $18.00. Tickets for kids 6-10 are $5.00. Children 5 and under are free.

Fans can catch Christina on her debut at Perris where gates will open at 5:00 with racing at 7:00. Adult tickets are $20.00. For kids 6-12 it is only $5.00 and children five and under are free. Advance tickets are available at the following link https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7. The track is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive (92571). For more information visit the website http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/ or call the track office at (951) 940-0134.

If you wish to catch Seth in action at Wheel2Wheel, the track is located on the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds at 14800 Seventh Street in Victorville (92395). Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. and racing will follow at 6:00. The website for W2W is http://wheel2wheelraceway.com/ and the phone number is (760) 247-3987.

Dyer is racing in memory of his grandfather Glenn Sels throughout the 2022 season.

Dyer would like to thank the following for making the 2022 season possible in the #4 Lightning Sprint Car. Dependable Machine Inc., Haircuts By Susie, Jobu Racing, LBA Investigations, and Dyer Motorsports.

For the USAC/CRA #39 sprint car, Straight Time Stirrups, Dependable Machines Inc., Hair Cuts By Susie, Jobu Racing, Justice Brothers, and Specialty Fasteners make it all possible.

If you would like to be a part of Dyer Motorsports in 2022, call (760) 267-0298 or send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Dyer Motorsports PR