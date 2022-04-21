DIRTcar Regions, Series Sanctioning Updates for 2022

A strong presence of weekly and sanctioned-series racing makes up the DIRTcar Racing calendar this year, including the addition of a ninth division and multiple new UMP Modified series.

The 39th consecutive year of operation for DIRTcar includes changes to regional competition for six of the nine divisions, where drivers race for points in weekly competition against others in the same region. Points fund checks for the top-10 finishers are awarded at season’s end.

Multiple new series have also gone DIRTcar-sanctioned for 2022. Check out the full list of updates below.

Regional Racing

UMP Modifieds continue the precedent set last year with a record 11 regions, comprised of 104 different tracks – 53 of which host competition on a weekly basis. At least one DIRTcar-sanctioned event at six new tracks has been added to the mix for 2022, including the following:



• Natural Bridge Speedway (Natural Bridge, VA) – Appalachia Region

• Lake View Motor Speedway (Nichols, SC) – Deep South Region

• Screven Motorsports Complex (Sylvania, GA) – Deep South Region

• Adams County Speedway (Quincy, IL) – Missouri/Illinois Region

• Benton Speedway (Benton, MO) – Missouri/Illinois Region

• Paducah International Raceway (Paducah, KY) – South Region

Kankakee County Speedway in Illinois has moved out of the Northern Illinois region into the Indiana/Ohio region, as the track draws several weekly competitors from within that region.

The Late Model division stays at five regions with 68 total tracks, two more than last season, 21 of which are weekly venues.

Pro Late Models will keep their two-region division in-tact; a total of 14 tracks constructs the East and West regions. Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, FL is the one new addition to the Chevy Performance Crate engine division, competing weekly in the West region.

The UMP Sportsman division has also increased to 14 tracks between the East and West regions. Volusia has joined in the West region, as well as Lincoln Speedway in Illinois.

A few changes come to the two-region Stock Car division – Charleston Speedway has been moved from the South region to the North, while Volusia joins the South region for a grand total of 10 tracks.

Sport Compacts maintain a four-region program across 23 tracks. Adams County Speedway joins the list of tracks hosting weekly, while the newly reopened Paducah International Raceway is a new addition that will host specials only.

The Pro Modified and Factory Stock divisions will keep their traditional national points-only championship chase this year; 10 tracks for Factory Stocks and seven for Pro Modifieds.

For the first time since 2018 – a ninth division of weekly racing has joined the DIRTcar family. The motorcycle engine-powered Mod Lites of the United CC Modified Series became a DIRTcar-sanctioned entity in 2021 but have since expanded to include a weekly racing program at several different tracks across the nation, including the Series stops.

• Blanket Hill Speedway (Kittanning, PA)

• Clarksville Speedway (Clarksville, TN)

• Duck River Raceway Park (Wheel, TN)

• Halifax County Motor Speedway (Littleton, NC)

• Hilltop Speedway (Jackson, OH)

• North Florida Speedway (Lake City, FL)

• Thunderhill Raceway (Summertown, TN)

• 35 Raceway Park (Frankfurt, OH)

• Camden Speedway (Camden, TN)

• Good's Raceway (Deerfield, OH)

• Middleford Speedway (Seaford, DE)

• Muskingum County Speedway (Dresden, OH)

• Bubba Raceway Park (Ocala, FL)

Late Model Series

• American Late Model Series – A regional Super Late Model tour primarily racing in Michigan and Ohio.

• Allstar Performance Challenge Series – This Michigan-only Super Late Model tour was founded in 2020, racing between promoter Mike Blackmer’s two facilities Tri-City Motor Speedway and Merritt Speedway. The Series has since expanded to include UMP Modifieds and eight other divisions found in the area, as well as the Blackmer-promoted Thunderbird Raceway, I-96 Speedway and Hartford Speedway.

• DIRTcar Summer Nationals – The Midwest’s premiere Super Late Model racing series returns for its 37th consecutive season with the kickoff to the 32-race slate on June 14 at Kankakee County Speedway.

• MARS Racing Series – This Midwestern Super Late Model tour embarks on its 23rd consecutive season this spring with one of the richest schedules in Series history, highlighted by eight races of $10,000-to-win or more and a potential $20,000 champion’s check for the 20-race slate.

• Quicksilver Super Late Model Series – The William Scogin-promoted series remains a Clarksville Speedway-only operation for 2022, now in its second year of competition with a $5,000 points fund check in store for the champion.

• World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series (select events)

• Late Model Night in America (select events)

UMP Modified Series

• Renegades of Dirt – Founded in 2012, this east-coast UMP Modified tour has 24 races scheduled this year with payouts going as high as $10,000-to-win.

• DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals – The companion series to the DIRTcar Summer Nationals, this 32-race tour embarks on its 12th consecutive season in June.

• I-95 Modified Challenge – Like the Summit Modified Nationals, this brand-new new series races alongside the I-95 Late Model Challenge, primarily at County Line Speedway in Elm City, NC.

• Mid-Atlantic Modifieds – A lower-Northeast tour with races primarily in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.

• Allstar Performance Challenge Series – The sister tour to the Michigan-only Late Model Challenge Series races for winner’s shares as large as $2,500 this year with eight races scheduled.

• Tuckessee Modified Series – This brand-new Modified tour races only in Tennessee and Kentucky with a $3,000 points fund check on the line for the champion of the 20-race slate.





Other Series

• Midwest Big 10 Series (UMP Modifieds, Pro Late Models, Stock Cars) – The Track Enterprises-owned operation has a 10-race schedule for all three DIRTcar divisions in Illinois, racing at Lincoln Speedway, Macon Speedway, Jacksonville Speedway and Fairbury Speedway.

• United CC Modified Series (Mod Lites)

