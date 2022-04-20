Amber Balcaen and Rette Jones Racing Ready to Take on Talladega Superspeedway

Balcaen in her first full season of driving duties aboard the No. 30 ICON Direct Ford Fusion invades the final superspeedway race of the 2022 season looking to utilize the experience of her Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway debut in February and deliver her first top-10 finish of the season.

“I am super excited to race at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend,” said Balcaen.

“This break between Phoenix and Talladega has seemed long, so I'm more than ready to be back in the No. 30 ICON Direct Ford Fusion with the Rette Jones Racing crew.

“I am especially excited for Talladega because after having a race under my belt from Daytona, I now know what to expect for a superspeedway race. I also love the fundamentals of superspeedway racing. I love the rush of going fast and being in the draft.”

Knowing that the same basics apply between Daytona and Talladega, Balcaen believes the experience that she amassed during the 80-lap season-opener earlier this year at Daytona will improve her craft on Saturday.

“After competing at Daytona, I know what it feels like to be in the draft,” she explained. “I learned how to manage the air and speed in the cars whether I was in a small draft of cars or huge draft of cars. I’m planning to showcase and apply everything I learned at Daytona to Talladega, which makes me very optimistic for the race.”

After an early exit in the most recent ARCA Menards Series race at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway last month, the Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada native is still taking solace knowing she’s moved inside the top-10 in the ARCA championship standings and hopes the third race of the year will help her continue her climb forward.

“I have taken this month’s break to really prepare for this upcoming season,” Balcaen said. “I have been spending a lot of time in the gym, on iRacing and on my mental game. I feel very optimistic about the busy upcoming stretch of races as well as the rest of the ARCA season.”

As far as Talladega is concerned, Balcaen believes her Rette Jones Racing No. 30 ICON Direct Ford Fusion is plenty capable of a top-10 finish.

“I would like a top 10 finish at Talladega which I think is a very manageable goal,” she said. “I want to have fun like I did in Daytona and keep progressing forward as a driver.”

For crew chief and co-team owner Rette, he is confident that his rookie driver will adapt and find her groove and continue a solid pace in her ARCA Menards Series quest.

“Amber really did a good job at Daytona,” added Rette. “She learned a lot, kept our No. 30 ICON Direct Ford Fusion out of trouble and delivered a solid finish. She is more than capable of improving on Daytona at Talladega on Saturday.

“With no qualifying before the race, we’ll have to make sure we get her comfortable in the draft because she’ll be likely starting in the eye of the storm and it’s going to be important to get her in a position where she can quickly and decisively move forward and ride a lot of the race until she’s in a position to make a move at the end of the race.