Devon Morgan Remains Perfect in 2022

The 2022 season could not have started any better for Devon Morgan.



By winning from the pole at Travelers Rest Speedway on Friday evening, Morgan is now perfect in all three races he has attempted so far this year following his two back-to-back victories at Hartwell Speedway.



Morgan worked meticulously over the offseason to ensure his equipment was capable of winning races every week. Now that he has led wire-to-wire from the pole in three straight races, Morgan is confident that many more wins are coming if he can maintain the efficiency.



“This is definitely a great way to start off the year,” Morgan said. “Our car has been really good through these first few races and I’m looking forward to carrying this momentum through the rest of the season.”



A premature end to Morgan’s 2021 campaign proved to be a blessing in disguise, as it provided him more time to analyze the elements that helped win two races during that season and apply them to the current year.



Morgan said that the balance on his car is right where it needs to be. Although he anticipates making some adjustments as he travels to different venues in the region, Morgan does not plan to significantly deviate from what has worked so far.



Above everything else, Morgan was happy to get a win while adorning the puzzle-themed numbers that several MPM Marketing clients are carrying to support Autism Awareness Month.



Morgan was unable to get those numbers on his car in time prior to his most recent victory at Hartwell earlier in April. Like MPM Marketing owner Tonya McCallister, Morgan wants to do everything possible to support those with autism and hopes to get at least one more victory before the month ends.



With a four-race win streak that extends to last season, Morgan believes he can keep this run going and plans to stay vigilant with the adjustments as he travels around the country to chase trophies and big paychecks.



“We don’t really have a specific goal,” Morgan said. “We’re just taking everything weekend to weekend as we try to win as many races as we can this year. We’re going to pick and choose our races, see where the money is at and just keep this thing good.”

MPM PR