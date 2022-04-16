Kade Morton Earns First Career ASCS Sooner Win In Rain Shortened Feature At Creek County Speedway

Mother Nature rolled in and tried to steal the win, but with the A-Feature well past the halfway point on Friday night, Kade Morton was still able to earn his first career victory with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

Leading start to finish on Autism Awareness Night, Morton was stalked through the final laps by Blake Hahn. Jumping fifth to second following a Lap 19 restart, Hahn kept pace with Morton before the caution came out on Lap 26 as a small cell began dumping rain on the quarter-mile.

Keeping cars rolling for a few laps in hopes the cell would pass quickly, that was not the case as the track began to shine, forcing officials to checkered flag the event.

Charging from ninth, Blake Hahn ended up second with Jeffrey Newell third. Brandon Anderson, from 11th, made it to fourth with Chance Morton in fifth. Sean McClelland moved from 12th to sixth, followed by Fred Mattox from 14th. Andrew Deal was the night’s Hard Charger, earning $50 from Bishop Motorsports, with ten positions gained in eighth. Noah Harris and Casey Wills completed the top ten.

Along with the $2,000 winner’s check, Morton also picked up an extra $50 per lap led. Passing Points Podcast awarded Morton $50 for High Point and drawing the pole.

Other awards included $50 to the eighth-place draw (Rees Moran) from the Passing Points Podcast.

Longest Tow was $50 (Kyler Johnson) from Okanna Moms.

Lap 10, tenth place, got 250 Hero Cards (Fred Mattox) from DPC Media.

The top 3 will all receive a DVD copy of the night’s race from Mud Dawg Media.

The next event for the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products will be against the ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps at Lake Ozark Speedway on Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30.

Both nights are $2,000 to win, $300 to start.

Events in 2022 will be streamed live on http://www.racindirt.com .

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes 11 Regional Tours encompassing both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results

ASCS Sooner Region

Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, Okla.)

Friday, April 15, 2022

Car Count: 27

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 8M-Kade Morton[2]; 2. 22M-Rees Moran[1]; 3. 7M-Chance Morton[4]; 4. 777-Bailey Hughes[6]; 5. 87-Sean McClelland[7]; 6. 88-Terry Easum[3]; 7. 91-Justin Fine[5]; 8. 15D-Andrew Deal[9]; 9. 10P-Dylan Postier[8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 12-Jeffrey Newell[2]; 2. 50Z-Zach Chappell[4]; 3. 7F-Noah Harris[3]; 4. 24-Craig Carroll[1]; 5. 31-Casey Wills[6]; 6. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[5]; 7. 23X-Steven Shebester[7]; 8. 91X-Michael Day[8]; 9. 5$-Danny Smith[9]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 9$-Kyle Clark[2]; 2. 95-Matt Covington[1]; 3. 55B-Brandon

Anderson[3]; 4. 52-Blake Hahn[6]; 5. 5T-Ryan Timms[7]; 6. 26M-Fred Mattox[9]; 7. 90-Lance Norick[8]; 8. 45X-Kyler Johnson[5]; 9. 39-Joshua Tyre[4]

B-Main (12 Laps): 1. 23X-Steven Shebester[6]; 2. 31-Casey Wills[1]; 3. 24-Craig Carroll[2]; 4. 15D-Andrew Deal[7]; 5. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[3]; 6. 90-Lance Norick[4]; 7. 45X-Kyler Johnson[10]; 8. 88-Terry Easum[5]; 9. 91X-Michael Day[9]; 10. 10P-Dylan Postier[12]; 11. 91-Justin Fine[8]; 12. 5$-Danny Smith[11]; 13. 39-Joshua Tyre[13]

A-Main (30 Laps): 1. 8M-Kade Morton[1]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[9]; 3. 12-Jeffrey Newell[3]; 4. 55B-Brandon Anderson[11]; 5. 7M-Chance Morton[7]; 6. 87-Sean McClelland[12]; 7. 26M-Fred Mattox[14]; 8. 15D-Andrew Deal[18]; 9. 7F-Noah Harris[10]; 10. 31-Casey Wills[16]; 11. 50Z-Zach Chappell[4]; 12. 5T-Ryan Timms[13]; 13. 24-Craig Carroll[17]; 14. 90-Lance Norick[20]; 15. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[19]; 16. 777-Bailey Hughes[5]; 17. 23X-Steven Shebester[15]; 18. 9$-Kyle Clark[2]; 19. 22M-Rees Moran[8]; 20. 95-Matt Covington[6]