Zachary Tinkle and the American Association of Pet Parents Launch Laps 4 Love Leading up to Talladega

The American Association of Pet Parents (AAPP) is teaming up with NASCAR’s Zachary Tinkle for Laps 4 Love. This new lifesaving initiative will help pets in need across America stay happy, healthy and in their loving homes, in turn, reducing the number of animals that enter the sheltering system each and every year.



AAPP and Zachary Tinkle Racing are making a lifesaving pit stop at Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter (TMAC), in Tuscaloosa Ala., on the way to Talladega, to officially kick off Laps 4 Love this Thursday, April 21 at 4 p.m. and all (humans) are invited to attend.



“Pets have always been part of my family growing up and they still are. They hold a special place in my heart. I can’t imagine ever having to surrender them to a shelter due to financial hardship or a lack of resources, that’s why partnering with AAPP to help keep pets with their families is so important to me,” Tinkle said.



The mission of the American Association of Pet Parents is to keep pets happy, healthy and in their loving homes by providing expert, reliable information and resources that protect and celebrate the human-animal bond. AAPP strives to protect all pet parents and the bond they share with their pets, regardless of their socioeconomic status, or if they have fallen on tough times.



“Pets are Family, and should be treated as such in our society,” said Tom Van Winkle, Founder of AAPP. “A family should never be faced with the heartbreaking choice of having to relinquish their beloved pet in order to pay rent or put food on the table. We need to step up and help keep families whole, that’s why our collaboration with Zachary Tinkle Racing is so imperative. We can’t assist in the capacity that is needed without trusted partners like Zachary who use their platform to pay it forward and generate awareness and support for pets in need."



Tinkle’s racing team will be driving down from Indiana with a trailer of pet food to help stock TMAC’s food pantry and assist pet parents who are struggling to care for their pets. Everyone in attendance will receive a free Benebone to take home for their dogs and they’ll have the opportunity to meet Tinkle, who will be onsite to take photos, sign autographs, and encourage Laps 4 Love donations.



Laps 4 Love gives pet parents, sponsors, fans and the entire NASCAR and ARCA communities the opportunity to give back for each lap Tinkle races during the ARCA Menards 2022 season. Give $0.25 per lap or up to $10 (or more) per lap and help AAPP (Van Winkle and Tinkle) keep pets and their people together.



Saturday, April 23 will be Tinkle’s debut at Talladega Motor Speedway in the ARCA Menards Series. Be on the lookout for the brightly colored car sporting a dog and cat on the hood with the simple yet powerful message behind AAPP’s mission: Pets are Family.



“NASCAR and ARCA have the greatest fan bases in all of sports; they are passionate, loyal, and they sure do love their pets! I’m so excited to rally this amazing and generous community to help the pets and families who need us the most across this great nation,” said Tinkle.



As NASCAR famously starts each race, it’s time to officially start Laps 4 Love so, “Donors…start your giving!” With Zachary Tinkle Racing and the entire NASCAR Community’s support, this racing season will be a lifesaving one for countless pets and their people in underserved communities across the country.



To support Laps 4 Love and help keep pets out of shelters and with their loving families: https://myaapp.org/laps-4- love-donations/

Zachary Tinkle PR