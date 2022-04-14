Calypso Lemonade Announces Entitlement Sponsorship of ARCA Menards Series Race at Iowa Speedway

King Juice Company, the Automobile Racing Club of America, and Iowa Speedway announced today that Calypso, the originator of the flavored lemonade category, will serve as the entitlement sponsor of the ARCA Menards Series race at Iowa Speedway on Saturday, June 11.

The Calypso Lemonade 150 will mark the 16th visit for the ARCA Menards Series to the 0.875-mile banked oval known as the “Fastest Short Track in the World.” It will also be the first of three consecutive Saturday night short track races through the month of June, all of which will be televised live on MAVTV.

“Calypso is thrilled to continue our partnership with ARCA and sponsor the Calypso Lemonade 150,” said David Klavsons, chief executive officer of King Juice Company, Inc. “We can think of no better way to kick off summer than to watch a great race on a beloved track, enjoying an ice-cold bottle of Calypso lemonade.”

Iowa Speedway opened in October 2006 with track designer Rusty Wallace’s son Steve Wallace winning the first race – coincidentally an ARCA Menards Series race – over legendary sprint car racer Steve Kinser’s son Kraig Kinser.

Since then, other winners have included ten-time series champion Frank Kimmel, Matt Hawkins, NASCAR on NBC analyst Parker Kligerman, Tom Hessert III, former series champion Ty Dillon, Cup Series 2021 playoff contender Alex Bowman, former series champions Grant Enfinger, Mason Mitchell, and Chase Briscoe, Dalton Sargeant, Sheldon Creed, Chandler Smith, and reigning series champion Ty Gibbs. Gibbs, grandson of Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach and NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Joe Gibbs, is the only driver to win more than once, winning in both 2020 and 2021.

The relationship between Calypso and ARCA dates back to 2015 when the company sponsored what is now known as the Sioux Chief Showdown. The business-to-business relationship between Menards, the country’s third-largest home improvement retail chain, and King Juice Company, manufacturer and marketer of the Calypso brand of lemonade drinks, brings numerous opportunities for the Milwaukee-based beverage company to promote Calypso products to Menards growing customer base and to ARCA’s strong fan base.

“What a great way to kick off the summer than a great ARCA Menards Series short track race at one of America’s great racetracks,” said Jeff Abbott, Promotions Manager for Menards. “It’s always warm on those summer Saturday nights in Iowa and there’s no better way to quench your thirst than with a cool bottle of Calypso Lemonade and watching the stars of the ARCA Menards Series.”