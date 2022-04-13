Wind Gives Brody Roa an Unexpected Night Off

Southern California sprint car driver Brody Roa got an unexpected night off last Saturday when the NARC King Of The West Sprint Car Series “Anthony Simone Classic” at Keller Auto Speedway was canceled due to heavy winds. NARC and track officials are working on a possible replacement date for the race.

While conditions were calm in Southern California when Roa left for the 219 mile trip to Hanford, the winds were howling at the track. Doppler Radar showed they would persist with gusts up to 35-miles per hour at race time. That prompted promoter Peter Murphy to cancel the show as he did not want to put the drivers in danger and did not want fans to have a bad experience at the track.

Fortunately, Roa and his team had only journeyed 25-miles from their home base on the way to the track when the phone rang advising them to turn around as the race had been canceled. The call saved the team hours on the road and loads of money in fuel costs.

Roa, who lives in Garden Grove, California, will return to action when the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series returns to Perris Auto Speedway on April 30th.

In 2022, Roa will race USAC/CRA, USAC National, and other select events, in his #91R BR Performance/HD Industries Eagle. He will also drive the #8M for May Motorsports in select USAC West Coast events. The 2019 USAC Southwest and 2017 USAC West Coast champion is always open to discussing other driving opportunities.

Roa and the team want to thank the following sponsors for making the 2022 season possible. HD Industries, Burris Racing, Sander Engineering, Inland Rigging, Caltrol, "Biker" Bruce Fischer, Competition Suspension, ALR Virtual Services, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply, Driven Racing Oil, Baldwin Filters, and NGK Spark Plugs. In addition, the veteran driver offers thanks to RDM Mechanics, Fastenal, Coopers Propane, Ten West Towing, Ten West Environmental, TJM Distribution, and Westco International for sponsoring the #8M he will pilot for Jayson May on 10 occasions in 2022.

