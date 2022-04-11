Praytor Files Talladega Entry

The former ARCA Menards Series “Iron Man” Thomas “Moose” Praytor has filed an entry for the General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway.

“Really looking forward to being back at Talladega,” said Praytor. “My brother-in-law, Mike Abram and the guys at Venturini have been working on our car all winter and I’m excited about the piece we are bringing back to Alabama.”

Talladega will be Praytor’s 113th ARCA Series start, ranking him second in career starts amongst active drivers and his 10th at Talladega Superspeedway. The Moose has competed in 17 restrictor plate races logging over 3,000 miles in plate competition. Only two active drivers have more Restrictor Miles than the Moose.

The General tire 200 will take the green flag at Noon CST on April 23rd from Talladega SuperSpeedway with TV coverage on Fox Sports 1 (FS1).

Max Force Racing PR