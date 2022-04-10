Dalton Stevens Wins Dale Parson Memorial With ASCS Elite Non-Wing

Leading all but the opening lap on Saturday night at Abilene Speedway, Dalton Stevens topped the Dale Parson Memorial with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating.

Stevens’ second career victory with the wingless tour, Saturday’s triumph was worth $4,000 and made him the sixth winner in as many events at the Texas quarter mile.

Trailing Keith Martin through the opening lap, the No. 99x captured the lead on the second revolution. Keeping pace from there, Stevens was pressured in the closing laps by Justin Zimmerman but would hold on to win by 0.495-seconds. Zimmerman crossed second, with Waco’s Chase Randall moving up from seventh to complete the night’s podium. Jason Howell was fourth, with Keith Martin ending up fifth.

Paul White made it to sixth, followed by Justin Melton. Eighth went to Jeremy Jonas, with Michelle Parson and Neal Matuska completing the top ten.

The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating races again on Friday, April 29 at Texana Raceway (Edna, Texas), and Saturday, April 30 at South Texas Race Ranch (Corpus Christi, Texas).

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes 11 Regional Tours encompassing both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Elite Non-Wing

Abilene Speedway (Abilene, Texas)

Saturday, April 9, 2022

Car Count: 31

Jacksonville Tool Die Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Justin Melton[1]; 2. 52-Keith Martin[5]; 3. 3S-Stephen Smith[3]; 4. 21-Michelle Parson[7]; 5. 63-Chris Williams[2]; 6. 10-Bryan Debrick[6]; 7. 15-Colton Corbin[8]; 8. 44C-Cody Price[4]

Texas Aeroplastics Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. #1-Justin Zimmerman[4]; 2. 44-Jason Howell[5]; 3. 48X-Neal Matuska[2]; 4. 1-Paul White[8]; 5. 82-Joshua Hanna[3]; 6. 22-John Carney II[6]; 7. 4B-Austin Burkham[1]; 8. 1T-Kade Taylor[7]

M1 Fabrications Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 21K-Kobe Simpson[1]; 2. 48B-Christian Moore[2]; 3. 99X-Dalton Stevens[7]; 4. 33-Mike Merrell[3]; 5. 80-Josh Hawkins[4]; 6. 33C-Casey Carter[6]; 7. 79-Ryan Hall[5]; 8. AK47-Knick Stewart[8]

Madhatter Motorsports Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 9-Chase Randall[1]; 2. 5J-Jeremy Jonas[3]; 3. 48-Caden McCreary[5]; 4. X-Jimmy Gardner[7]; 5. 57-Chase Parson[6]; 6. 43-Brennon Marshall[2]; 7. 22S-Shane Redline[4]

BK Windows B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 80-Josh Hawkins[2]; 2. 82-Joshua Hanna[3]; 3. 57-Chase Parson[1]; 4. 63-Chris Williams[4]; 5. 10-Bryan Debrick[5]; 6. AK47-Knick Stewart[11]; 7. 33C-Casey Carter[7]; 8. 79-Ryan Hall[9]; 9. 1T-Kade Taylor[12]; 10. 44C-Cody Price[14]; 11. 4B-Austin Burkham[13]; 12. 43-Brennon Marshall[8]; 13. 22-John Carney II[6]; 14. (DNS) 22S-Shane Redline

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 99X-Dalton Stevens[3]; 2. #1-Justin Zimmerman[4]; 3. 9-Chase Randall[7]; 4. 44-Jason Howell[5]; 5. 52-Keith Martin[1]; 6. 1-Paul White[8]; 7. 11-Justin Melton[6]; 8. 5J-Jeremy Jonas[9]; 9. 21-Michelle Parson[11]; 10. 48X-Neal Matuska[15]; 11. 3S-Stephen Smith[14]; 12. 82-Joshua Hanna[18]; 13. 63-Chris Williams[20]; 14. 57-Chase Parson[19]; 15. 33-Mike Merrell[16]; 16. 21K-Kobe Simpson[2]; 17. 48-Caden McCreary[10]; 18. X-Jimmy Gardner[12]; 19. 80-Josh Hawkins[17]; 20. 48B-Christian Moore[13]

ASCS PR