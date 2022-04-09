Swiss newcomer team Racingfuel Motorsport signs Christoph Lenz

Racingfuel Motorsport from Switzerland announced its first driver for the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season. Christoph Lenz will be driving the #94 Chevrolet Camaro in the EuroNASCAR PRO Championship. The 42-year-old has plenty of racing experience and despite being a rookie at the wheel of the NWES beasts, he will help the new outfit to adapt into the world of EuroNASCAR.



Lenz has been driving a lot of different cars in his eclectic racing career so far. He piloted TCR touring cars, he was a competitor in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo and Porsche Cup and held the wheel of different GT3 cars. In the 2022 EuroNASCAR PRO season, the Swiss will have to tame a true V8 beast with 400 horsepower in a field of 37 cars. The 42-year-old is poised to take on the challenge that’s ahead of him.



“At the moment, the challenge is to learn all about the characteristics of a NASCAR car,” he said. “It’s important to gain a lot of track time to get the maximum out of the car. I’m really looking forward to the season and this new environment.”



Team owner and manager Ferruccio Finkbohner added: “We did our first test in Germany and had our international mechanics working on the car for the first time. We are all passionate about the project and giving our best. We want to be competitive right from the start and battle for top positions in a highly-competitive 37-car grid.”



The Swiss team will make its EuroNASCAR debut in the 2022 season and therefore relies on the experience Lenz brings from different racing cars. Finding the right setup and a good connection to a new car is the key to success for a new organization that has to learn all about the official European NASCAR Championship. Both – Racingfuel Motorsport and Lenz – are counting on intense preparation for the upcoming season.



The 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season will kick off on May 14-15 at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. Qualifying and all races will be broadcasted live on EuroNASCAR’s social media channels – YouTube, Facebook, Twitch – and Motorsport.tv.

