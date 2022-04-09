UNITING FOR UKRAINE: Friday’s Highlights Included An Incredible $1.76 Million-Dollar Charity Moment With Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis And Big Sales On The Auction Block

The excitement in the arena continued to increase throughout Day 2 of the 2022 Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction as more than 250 collector cars sold on the auction block. A pair of very special vehicles united the audience and elicited cheers and applause.

A surprise appearance by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis brought the entire arena to their feet. Gov. Ron DeSantis was introduced by Florida Sen. Tom Wright who then joined Barrett-Jackson Chairman and CEO Craig Jackson and President Steve Davis, philanthropists George and Megan Shinn, and American Muscle Car Museum founder Mark Pieloch and his wife, Tetiana, to take part in the sale of two cars, a 2009 Ford Shelby GT500 Super Snake and a 1986 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Indy Pace Car donated from their collections.

The cars were sold as a pair to benefit Samaritan’s Purse, a nonprofit organization that is providing humanitarian relief in Ukraine. Edward Graham, vice president of operations for Samaritan’s Purse and grandson of Reverend Billy Graham, took center stage to explain how 100% of the hammer price will help the crisis relief efforts.

Gov. Ron DeSantis brought the gavel down on a $1 million bid by NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick, but it was in the following moments that the generosity went even further. Eliciting both cheers and tears, George and Megan Shinn and Mark and Tetiana Pieloch each added $100,000 to the hammer price. Craig and Carolyn Jackson as well as Steve and Janie Davis matched the donation, which was also duplicated by John Staluppi, John Rosatti and Sam Pack, with Michelle Mauzy adding $50,000. Additional donations brought the total to $1,760,000.

The Pielochs have a direct connection to Ukraine; Tetiana is a Ukrainian citizen. After witnessing the horrific images coming out of the country, they decided to specify one of his vehicles for charity. Two of Tetiana’s relatives, who recently arrived in the U.S. after fleeing the war, accompanied the vehicles on the block while waving Ukrainian flags.

Shinn, who had already consigned part of his collection, was encouraged by Megan to do something to support those suffering in Ukraine.

“The generosity of Barrett-Jackson’s customers overwhelms me,” Craig Jackson said. “Freedom is priceless, but it’s not free.”

If you’d like to add to the funds raised for Ukraine, click here.

Also selling for good cause was a 2012 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited custom 6×6 pickup. The one-of-a-kind vehicle sold for $150,000 and resold when the high-bidder, John Staluppi, donated the vehicle back to sell again for another $100,000. A total of $250,000 was raised for Can’d Aid, which helps build thriving communities.

Top sales of the day included $231,000 for a 1984 Porsche 930 Turbo; 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible IMSA GTLM Championship Edition, $220,000; a 2006 Rolls-Royce Phantom, $209,000; 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited custom SUV, $181,500; and a 1965 Amphicar 770, which sold for an auction world record $161,700.

The morning opened with the Automobilia Auction, which featured a large selection of memorabilia items from John Staluppi’s Cars of Dreams Museum. Top automobilia sales for the day included a Porsche Automobiles neon sign, which sold for $51,750; and a 1950s Corvette coin-operated kiddie ride, sold for $34,500.

Barrett-Jackson auctions are known for welcoming celebrities. Among those stopping by on Friday were TV personality and automotive specialist Ant Anstead; former UFC Middleweight Champion Rich “Ace” Franklin; and Captain Lee Rosbach from TV reality show “Below Deck.”

(Courtesy of Barrett-Jackson)