Revealed: The cheapest and most expensive race weekends for F1 2022

How much is it going to cost you to attend the remaining F1 races this season?
And by that, not just the grandstand tickets, but also hotel stay for two days and six ‘inexpensive’ meals.
The team at VegasInsider has done the research and here are the results:
The Brazilian GP is the most cost effective, costing an estimated £275.32 ($367.09) for the whole weekend
The Abu Dhabi GP is the most expensive, with an estimated cost of £2,753.20 ($3,670.93) for the race weekend
The Hungarian Grand Prix has the cheapest ticket among all circuits, worth £95.25 (£127)
Monaco, unsurprisingly, is the most expensive with the cheapest ticket being £525 ($700)
The most inexpensive place for hotels happens to be Sau Paulo for the Brazilian GP, where you have to shell out, on average, £116.14 ($154.85) for a two night stay
A two-night stay in Abu Dhabi, meanwhile will burn a £2,445.05 ($3,260.07) hole in your pocket
Note:
The research was done with prices in $. For easy access to prices in £, please check the table in this email:
|Country
|City
|Circuit
|Cheapest GrandStand ticket ($)
|Cheapest GrandStand ticket (£)
|Hotel for 2 days (Average price in $)
|Hotel for 2 days (Average price in £)
|Hotel for 2 days (Median price in $)
|Hotel for 2 days (Median price in £)
|6 inexpensive meals ($)
|6 inexpensive meals (£)
|Total Estimate (Average in £)
|Total Estimate (Median in £)
|Bahrain
|Sakhir
|Bahrain International Circuit
|$169.79
|£127.34
|$224.00
|£168.00
|$155.50
|£116.63
|$32.00
|£24.00
|£319.34
|£267.97
|Saudi Arabia
|Jeddah
|Jeddah Corniche Circuit
|$297.00
|£222.75
|$329.38
|£247.04
|$172.00
|£129.00
|$39.96
|£29.97
|£499.76
|£381.72
|Australia
|Melbourne
|Albert Park Circuit
|$176.15
|£132.11
|$1,637.55
|£1,228.16
|$236.00
|£177.00
|$87.78
|£65.84
|£1,426.11
|£374.95
|Italy
|Imola
|Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
|$260.00
|£195.00
|$440.39
|£330.29
|$337.50
|£253.13
|$96.00
|£72.00
|£597.29
|£520.13
|United States
|Miami
|Miami International Autodrome
|$640.00
|£480.00
|$853.97
|£640.48
|$643.00
|£482.25
|$94.50
|£70.88
|£1,191.36
|£1,033.13
|Spain
|Barcelona
|Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
|$241.75
|£181.31
|$494.38
|£370.79
|$421.00
|£315.75
|$78.87
|£59.15
|£611.25
|£556.22
|Monaco
|Monte Carlo
|Circuit de Monaco
|$700.00
|£525.00
|$1,817.60
|£1,363.20
|$1,863.50
|£1,397.63
|$332.77
|£249.58
|£2,137.78
|£2,172.20
|Azerbaijan
|Baku
|Baku City Circuit
|$135.07
|£101.30
|$354.21
|£265.66
|$235.00
|£176.25
|$28.32
|£21.24
|£388.20
|£298.79
|Canada
|Montreal
|Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve
|$204.00
|£153.00
|$1,257.49
|£943.11
|$1,376.00
|£1,032.00
|$85.62
|£64.22
|£1,160.33
|£1,249.22
|Great Britain
|Towcester
|Silverstone Circuit
|$390.00
|£292.50
|$734.25
|£550.69
|$148.50
|£111.38
|$108.42
|£81.32
|£924.50
|£485.19
|Austria
|Vienna
|Red Bull Ring
|$231.00
|£173.25
|$274.79
|£206.09
|$230.00
|£172.50
|$79.86
|£59.90
|£439.23
|£405.65
|France
|La Castellet
|Circuit Paul Ricard
|$260.00
|£195.00
|$366.82
|£275.11
|$220.00
|£165.00
|$84.00
|£63.00
|£533.11
|£423.00
|Hungary
|Mogyoród
|Hungaroring
|$127.00
|£95.25
|$1,266.24
|£949.68
|$553.00
|£414.75
|$43.98
|£32.99
|£1,077.91
|£542.99
|Belgium
|Spa
|Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
|$180.00
|£135.00
|$2,479.09
|£1,859.31
|$1,881.00
|£1,410.75
|$93.18
|£69.89
|£2,064.20
|£1,615.64
|Netherlands
|Haarlem
|Zandvoort
|$320.00
|£240.00
|$556.50
|£417.38
|$487.00
|£365.25
|$99.82
|£74.87
|£732.24
|£680.12
|Italy
|Monza
|Autodromo Nazionale Monza
|$260.00
|£195.00
|$577.39
|£433.04
|$437.00
|£327.75
|$99.82
|£74.87
|£702.90
|£597.62
|Singapore
|Singapore
|Marina Bay Street Circuit
|$330.60
|£247.95
|$364.05
|£273.04
|$279.50
|£209.63
|$66.00
|£49.50
|£570.49
|£507.08
|Japan
|Suzuka
|Suzuka International Racing Course
|$238.00
|£178.50
|$262.43
|£196.82
|$196.50
|£147.38
|$25.92
|£19.44
|£394.76
|£345.32
|United States
|Austin, Texas
|Circuit of The Americas
|$235.01
|£176.26
|$2,067.28
|£1,550.46
|$1,459.50
|£1,094.63
|$90.00
|£67.50
|£1,794.22
|£1,338.38
|Mexico
|Mexico City
|Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
|$234.11
|£175.58
|$303.89
|£227.92
|$149.00
|£111.75
|$43.50
|£32.63
|£436.13
|£319.96
|Brazil
|Sao Paulo
|Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace
|$171.08
|£128.31
|$154.85
|£116.14
|$105.00
|£78.75
|$41.16
|£30.87
|£275.32
|£237.93
|United Arab Emirates
|Abu Dhabi
|Yas Marina Circuit
|$370.00
|£277.50
|$3,260.07
|£2,445.05
|$2,108.00
|£1,581.00
|$40.86
|£30.65
|£2,753.20
|£1,889.15
|Monaco, GB and France =
|AirBnb prices
|Every other circuit =
|Booking.com prices
--
Courtesy of VegasInsider.