Starting the 2022 motorsport season with confidence

New season, new opportunities: MANN-FILTER is focusing on continuity and extending its partnership with Landgraf Motorsport. Operating under the name MANN-FILTER Team Landgraf, the team plans to activate beast mode. With two professional racing drivers on board, the team is aiming high and hopes to take home the long-awaited championship trophy at the end of the season.

Raffaele Marciello and Jonathan Aberdein are the new Mamba duo

In terms of driver lineup, the team is delighted to be working with Raffaele Marciello (27, Italy) again. The AMG works driver had an impressive season last year, particularly with his fast lap times in qualifying. He began the season by achieving his first pole position and later in the year celebrated three podium finishes and one race win.



Jonathan Aberdein (24, South Africa) will join him as a new teammate. The 24-year-old has gasoline running through his veins and attracted attention in 2017 by winning the Formula 4 UAE Championship in the United Arab Emirates. Two years later, the talented South African driver made his return to the DTM, finishing tenth in his first professional racing season.

Beast mode on! The MANN-FILTER Mamba gets a new look

The MANN-FILTER Mamba has already achieved cult status in the ADAC GT Masters. With its striking yellow and green livery, the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo stands out in every race and is a popular photo subject among photographers and fans.

Dr. Uwe Hartmann, Director Brand Management MANN-FILTER, describes the Mamba's new design: The new 'skin' of our Mamba, with its more realistic features, once again underlines the car's sporty, determined character. The mere sight of the beast should strike fear into the hearts of its rivals.”

Seven race weekends, with two events abroad

As always, the ADAC GT Masters season opener will be held at the end of April at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben, followed by the first race outside Germany at the Red Bull Ring in Austria just a month later. The league of super sports cars will visit Zandvoort in the Netherlands in June, while the prestigious Nürburgring will host the event marking the halfway point in the season.

The new highlight in this year's race calendar is the Family & Friends Festival at the DEKRA Lausitzring, where visitors can look forward to a host of exciting events and attractions along with classic racing. After a trip to the Sachsenring at the end of September, the new ADAC GT Masters Champions will be crowned at the season finale at the Hockenheimring in October.

MANN-FILTER has big plans

As the new season approaches, the sense of anticipation is huge. Team boss Klaus Landgraf on the renewed collaboration: “After a successful start in the international German GT Championship last year, I'm proud to continue our partnership and our shared success story. Landgraf Motosport, part of the Landgraf Group, has laid the foundations to give motorsport fans an amazing GT motorsport experience both on and off the race track.”

Landgraf continues: “Using Landgraf Group trucks to transport one of the most popular cars in the starting lineup of the ADAC GT Masters to the race track is only one aspect of our job, but it is a very important one for us as a logistics company. Together with MANN-FILTER, we at Landgraf Motorsport have had an extremely successful start in the 2021 ADAC GT Masters. I'm sure that our team and top-class driver lineup will bring us success again this year. We're all looking forward to the new season and to the next chapter for the MANN-FILTER Mamba, which has achieved cult status.”

“Top performance and a passion for motorsport are very important to us at MANN-FILTER,” adds Hartmann. “We'd like to thank Landgraf Motorsport for such a successful partnership, which we look forward to continuing over the coming season. Participation in the ADAC GT Masters is important for us as a brand, so we're approaching the new season in the most popular GT championship with ambitious goals – last year we were a contender for the title until right before the end. With Landgraf Motorsport, two fast drivers, and a new-look Mamba, nothing stands in the way of winning the title. The season gets underway in less than a month, and we're ready to activate MANN-FILTER Beast mode on!”

The new car design will be unveiled at 1 p.m. on March 27, 2022, on PS on Air, the Ravenol ADAC GT Masters talk show. Host Patrick Simon will introduce MANN-FILTER Team Landgraf and present the new design of the yellow and green fan favorite for the first time. The Ravenol ADAC GT Masters talk show can be viewed online at adac.de/motorsport, youtube.com/adac and the ADAC GT Masters Facebook channel. After the unveiling, the image of the new race car will be available for download from the press area of the MANN-FILTER website: www.mann-filter.com.

The ADAC GT Masters race calendar at a glance: