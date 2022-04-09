Emerson Fittipaldi: "This is the year for Ferrari to win the World Championship again"

F1 legend and two-time world champion talked to the team from VegasInsider, expressing that this was the season for Ferrari to win the World Championship again. Here's what Fittipaldi had to say:

This is the year for Ferrari to win the World Championship again

“In my opinion, this is the year for Ferrari to win the World Championship again.”

"I know Red Bull is there, Max (Verstappen) is there, Sergio Perez is there. But there’s a chance for Ferrari to win the Championship. I think it can happen this year. They look very strong, very strong. Both drivers. Both drivers are very, very strong.”

“Charles LeClerc and Carlos Sainz, they are on a very high level of driving. They are committed to trying to win the championship. They know it themselves. They have a chance to win the championship."

"When the driver starts to see and knows that he has the potential to win the World Championship, he’s going to grab it and drive 110% all the time.”

F1 is lucky to have the possibility of Ferrari winning the World Championship - F1 cannot continue without Ferrari

“I think that Formula 1 is so lucky to have that possibility. Because there are millions of Ferrari fans all over the world."

"And F1 cannot continue without Ferrari. Ferrari is a part of F1's history."

"All of Latin America loves Sergio Pérez, the Mexican driver, but they love Ferrari. It’s in their blood, Ferrari is in their blood. It will be crazy in Miami. It’s completely sold out.”

“That Grand Prix is going to reach many fans of motor racing. Also, young fans who know the Ferrari name are going to follow now.”

Ferrari's success this season is due to their focus on the new rules and the engineering - same with Red Bull and Adrian Newey

“I think they have been working on the new rules for the new car since last year."

"And with all the technology they have, with all the engineers, all the telemetry, with all the experience that Ferrari has, they’ve been focusing on this year’s car. They were struggling last year”

“Adrian Newey, who is an incredible aerodynamic engineer. He made a very good package for the Red Bull car. Red Bull is running strong.”

Thanks again to the people at VegasInsider for sharing this info. You can find the entire interview here.