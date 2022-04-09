Saturday, Apr 09

Emerson Fittipaldi: "This is the year for Ferrari to win the World Championship again"

F1 legend and two-time world champion talked to the team from VegasInsider, expressing that this was the season for Ferrari to win the World Championship again. Here's what Fittipaldi had to say:

“In my opinion, this is the year for Ferrari to win the World Championship again.” 

“This is the year for sure. This is the year for Ferrari to win the Championship."

"I know Red Bull is there, Max (Verstappen) is there, Sergio Perez is there. But there’s a chance for Ferrari to win the Championship. I think it can happen this year. They look very strong, very strong. Both drivers. Both drivers are very, very strong.”

“Charles LeClerc and Carlos Sainz, they are on a very high level of driving. They are committed to trying to win the championship. They know it themselves. They have a chance to win the championship."

"When the driver starts to see and knows that he has the potential to win the World Championship, he’s going to grab it and drive 110% all the time.”

“I think that Formula 1 is so lucky to have that possibility. Because there are millions of Ferrari fans all over the world."

"And F1 cannot continue without Ferrari. Ferrari is a part of F1's history."

"All of Latin America loves Sergio Pérez, the Mexican driver, but they love Ferrari. It’s in their blood, Ferrari is in their blood. It will be crazy in Miami. It’s completely sold out.”

“That Grand Prix is going to reach many fans of motor racing. Also, young fans who know the Ferrari name are going to follow now.”

“I think they have been working on the new rules for the new car since last year."

"And with all the technology they have, with all the engineers, all the telemetry, with all the experience that Ferrari has, they’ve been focusing on this year’s car. They were struggling last year”

“Adrian Newey, who is an incredible aerodynamic engineer. He made a very good package for the Red Bull car. Red Bull is running strong.”

 

Thanks again to the people at VegasInsider  for sharing this info. You can find the entire interview here.

Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

