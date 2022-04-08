Bell Helmets and OMP America Confirm Support of FR Americas and F4 U.S. Championship Drivers Through End-of-Year Awards Program

Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) and Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.) announced today that Racing Force USA has expanded its partnership to include support from both Bell Helmets and OMP Racing for the top finishers in each series’ championship with end-of-year awards.

The partnership will grant the top three finishers in each championship with varying levels of support from both Bell Helmets and OMP Racing as part of their end-of-year awards.

The third-place finisher in each series will receive $250 for Bell Helmets and $250 for OMP Racing. The Vice Champion of each series will receive $500 for Bell Helmets and $500 for OMP Racing. The champion in both FR Americas and F4 U.S. will each receive a carbon Bell Helmet and a custom OMP Racing suit kit. Additionally, both champions will also receive a Bell Athlete contract for the 2023 race season.

“We’re excited to have Bell Racing back and welcome OMP Racing to our paddock,” said Sydney Davis Yagel, Championship Manager for both FR Americas and F4 U.S. “Both Bell and OMP are widely-recognized, influential brands and their support can help raise our drivers to the next level. Their state-of-the-art products are synonymous with safety, innovation and performance—some of the same qualities we look to focus on in both of our Championships.”

“We’re proud to expand our support of FR Americas and F4 U.S. Championship,” said Kyle Kietzmann, Chief Commercial Officer of Racing Force USA, Inc.. “These drivers are just beginning their professional careers, and to be able to establish relationships with them at this stage is really something special. It’s exciting to think where the future of motorsports may take us and how the young drivers that we support though FR Americas and F4 U.S. may impact that.”

The 2022 season opener for FR Americas and F4 U.S. will be held at NOLA Motorsports Park, April 8-10.

Photo provided by Gavin Baker Photography.