Saturday, Apr 09

Changes to Extreme E Season 2 calendar

Friday, Apr 08
Due to unforeseen circumstances the Island X Prix, the second race in Extreme E’s Season 2 calendar, has been postponed until July 2022.

The Island X Prix was scheduled to take place 7-8 May on an Italian military base in the Capo Teulada region in South-West Sardinia, however due to the current global events, the site is now required for training purposes.

In order to complete a five-race championship in 2022, Extreme E intends to host a double-header event in Sardinia during the week commencing 4 July 2022. The first event will take place on Wednesday 6 and Thursday 7 July, with the second on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 July.

The remaining two events of Season 2 will see the Championship visit South America for the first time. The Copper X Prix in Antofagasta, Chile, will take place on a revised date of 24-25 September, with the Season Finale in Punta del Este, Uruguay, for the Energy X Prix on 26-27 November.

 

Alejandro Agag, CEO and Founder of Extreme E, said: “Of course it’s a shame to postpone our event, but we are a global series which operates in full cooperation with our hosts and these circumstances are outside of any of our control.

“We are working closely with our Sardinian hosts, along with our teams and our partners, on alternative plans and appreciate everyone’s flexibility as of course we are facing serious matters which must take priority and which put our situation into humble perspective.”

