Saturday, Apr 09

Porsche 718 GT4 RS Race Car and B.R.M. Chronographes Luxury Timepiece Bearing Works of Iconic Contemporary Artist Robert Williams Unveiled

Racing News
Friday, Apr 08 109
Porsche 718 GT4 RS Race Car and B.R.M. Chronographes Luxury Timepiece Bearing Works of Iconic Contemporary Artist Robert Williams Unveiled

When Derek DeBoer takes to the track in the 2022 FANATEC GT World Challenge, he’ll do so in a Porsche 718 GT4 RS bearing a truly unique livery.

 

DeBoer’s race car will compete clad in the “canvas” of a historic painting by renowned contemporary artist Robert Williams. The work, “Cowboys & Amoebas,” has just been unveiled on both DeBoer’s new Porsche and limited-edition  B.R.M. Chronographes timepieces during a special event at historic Famer’s Marker in Los Angeles.

 

“The impact that Robert Williams has had on American culture has truly been profound,” said Fred LoBianco, Founder of AutoMoto, which organized the event.  “We hope this will help bring his works and notoriety to new audiences, through automotive and timepiece adaptations.”

 

Painter, cartoonist and founder of Juxtapoz Art & Culture magazine, Williams was among a group of artists who produced Zap Comix. A self-described “conceptual realist,” Williams is regarded as a patriarch of some of history’s most significant and influential contemporary art movements. Over the course of his six-decade career, Williams became known as revolutionary for embracing marginalized styles and underground cultures, like alternative comics, hot rods, pinups, graffiti and tattoo art. 

 

On hand for the unveiling were executives from participating brands, as well TRG Driver Derek DeBoer, who will bring this Porsche 718 GT4 to races throughout the 2022 Fanatec GT World Challenge America Series.

 

More information about the B.R.M. Chronographes  limited-edition timepieces is accessible at at AutoMoto’s marketplace.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Solid start to Season 2 hints at more to come from Chip Ganassi Extreme E Racing Long Beach Presents Different Challenge in Tough Schedule »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.