Solid start to Season 2 hints at more to come from Chip Ganassi Extreme E Racing

Kyle LeDuc and Sara Price were competitive throughout the opening round in NEOM, Saudi Arabia, for the American outfit. Setting themselves up for the best chance of a positive result for the Finals, they finished third overall in Qualifying.



That performance ensured a Semi-Final spot against ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team and Genesys Andretti United Extreme E for a place in the Desert X Prix Final. LeDuc and Price were not to be denied, with their pace comfortably securing the victory in Semi-Final 2.



Hopes were high for a maiden win in the Saudi Arabian desert, however, in the Final of two halves following a big accident for McLaren XE's Tanner Foust, Chip Ganassi Extreme E Racing had to settle for fourth place.



After the difficulties suffered in 2021 despite their obvious potential, taking 12 points away from the opening X Prix of Season 2 could prove invaluable come the end of the campaign.



Sara Price, Chip Ganassi Extreme E Racing, said: “We are so proud to start off Round One of Season 2 with consistency, and that is the result of such an incredible team and the work we put in during the off season. We plan to build on this momentum going into the next race!” Last season’s Desert X Prix saw Chip Ganassi Extreme E Racing finish eighth overall and incur huge damage to their ODYSSEY 21, following contact with ABT CUPRA XE’s former driver, Claudia Hurtgen. There were no such troubles this time around in NEOM, with the team aware there will be plenty more opportunities for that crucial first win.



Kyle LeDuc, Chip Ganassi Extreme E Racing, added: “The team made big strides in how we do things on and off the track after Season 1 and I was excited to put them to work in Season 2.



“While the first race didn’t give us the result we were hoping for, it’s a better start than last season. We know we’re capable of winning races, we just need to prove it.”



Extreme E looks forward to seeing how the team performs throughout Season 2.

To learn more about Extreme E, visit - www.Extreme-E.com



