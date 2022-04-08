Jeremy Fairbairn Joins Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport in USF Juniors

Powerhouse racing team Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport today announced its expansion into the new USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires and the signing of 17-year-old rising talent Jeremy Fairbairn. Fairbairn will pilot the #87 City Moves/Ayrton Lighting/GearSource.com entry in his first full season of open-wheel competition.

Formed in a merger between Crosslink Competition and Kiwi Motorsport in 2018, Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport has been a prolific force in the F4 United States Championship claiming championships in 2018, 2019 and 2020. It enters the 2022 racing season challenging for titles in several series with a multi-driver line-up. Its latest foray is USF Juniors, a pre-step to the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires, which offers its champion a scholarship into the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship, the first step on the highly regarded driver development program.

“We are excited to add Jeremy to our USF Juniors program,” said Garry Orton, Team Co-Owner of Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport. “We have spoken on several occasions over the past two years about Jeremy joining our team. We know that Jeremy has the talent and it is up to us to supply him what we have supplied to other successful drivers who have raced for us. It’s an all-new adventure that we are looking forward to getting underway.”

"I’m excited to have Jeremy on board this year," added Team Co-Owner Teena Larsen. "I know with the support from our team he will deliver the results. It will be a tough championship, but Jeremy and the team are ready to tackle it head on."

Fairbairn, of Wellington, Fla., began racing at the age of 7 and has amassed an impressive resume in karting including the 2018 SKUSA SuperNationals 22 title against an international field of over 70 drivers. He graduated to cars in 2019, jumping in with both feet in a solid testing program at regional tracks in Florida and Georgia and also included races in F4, the YACademy Winter Series and the SCCA. Last year, Fairbairn traveled to England to gain experience in Formula Fords on various circuits throughout the country as well as contesting the immensely competitive BRSCC Formula Ford Festival, making it to the Grand Final.

“I am looking forward to joining a proven winner in Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport and jumping into the USF Juniors program,” said Fairbairn. “This will be my first full season in a car and I have a lot of work to do. I can’t wait.”

The six-event/16-race USF Juniors season will kick off on April 21-24 at Ozarks International Raceway.