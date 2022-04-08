Bennett, XITE and myenergi wired for wild Nitro RX season

XITE Energy Racing powered by myenergi will star in one of the world’s most anticipated motorsport series, when Oli Bennett leads his all-electric British squad into this year’s Nitro Rallycross.

Nitro Rallycross (Nitro RX) is the product of Travis Pastrana. Travis is a man who steps out of aeroplanes without a parachute and backflips a motorbike mid-air while jumping across London’s River Thames. When Travis does something, he does it to the absolute extreme.

Welcome to Nitro RX.

This is the place where race cars jump over each other. And then have another car jumping over the top of those two. Travis’s tracks are wild. And they’ve captured the imagination of the sports watching public around the world.

After competing in the maiden NRX season – all based out of America – in 2021, Oli is delighted to be taking XITE \Energy Racing powered by myenergi back for the first full calendar international programme this year.

As well as a schedule taking the racing around the world (see schedule below), Nitro RX will be running the fastest and most exciting electric race cars anywhere on planet earth.

For Oli, XITE Energy and myenergi, it’s a perfect fit.

“After racing those five NRX events last year and seeing the electric ambitions, I knew this was the place for me,” said Oli, one of Britain’s leading rallycross drivers and the co-founder of XITE Energy.

That electric ambition comes in the form of the FC1-X: a 1070bhp (800kW) battery-powered monster capable of sending Oli and his rivals from the start line to 60mph in 1.4 seconds making it the most powerful vehicle in rallycross.

Oli: “The FC1 is a brutal, fast and exciting electric car and something I cannot wait to race. It’s been built for a job, and the job is extreme. I’m excited to get going!

“We spent time understanding the new FC1 car concept, the series’ marketing ability and its global expansion plans that align with XITE energy and myenergi’s own marketing ambitions. For me it was an easy decision and a perfect way to increase my involvement as a team owner and driver in EV racing.

“For XITE Energy Racing powered by myenergi, this year is a hugely important one in becoming the leading global sports team in off-road EV racing. With the crazy format, the cars and the stars that Nitro provides, it lends itself perfectly to both my racing goals and the team’s brand partners ambitions on the global stage. We want to win, and we want people to watch.

“I’m really looking forward to building a killer team and racing brand this year. We have some huge plans on and off the track and the XITE Energy Racing powered by myenergi team will have the performance to compete for wins. You might be able to tell… we’re really excited!”

And that excitement is mirrored by myenergi.

“At myenergi, we’re pioneers,” said myenergi’s co-founder and CMO Jordan Brompton. “We’re pioneers of new technologies, pioneers of new ideas and pioneers of a better future. Through our sponsorship of XITE Energy Racing in the 2022 Nitro RX season, we’re looking to pioneer a revolutionary new racing format and bring the excitement of off-road EV motorsport to the global stage.

“Over the past 12 months, we’ve built a strong relationship with Oli and the XITE Energy team, taking electric racing and our passion for the planet to the masses. Our two brands really do go hand-in-hand as innovative, forward-thinking businesses looking to drive the future of sustainability.

“We’re confident that Nitro RX is the place to be. The all-electric FC1-X car is redefining EV capability – I can’t wait to see it take to the track emblazoned with the myenergi logo!”

And what does Travis think? He’s delighted to see Oli and the whole XITE Energy Racing powered by myenergi crew in town.

“We are so pumped to have Oli and XITE Energy Racing back for Nitro Rallycross’ first global season,” said Travis.

“Oli was a tough competitor in last year’s Supercar field, so I know he is going to send it in the new FC1-X as he battles in Group E (Electric). With the most power of any car in rallycross, the FC1-X is a beast. It’s primed to take on Nitro RX’s huge jumps and can take anything that these tracks – and the Nitro RX field – dish out.”

Nitro RX starts from one of the most iconic rallycross venues in the world: Lydden Hill in England on June 18/19. From there, it’s an EV odyssey around the world for the next nine months.