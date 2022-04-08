SBS Friction A/S Returns as Official Brake Pad of Progressive AFT

Progressive American Flat Track confirmed today that SBS Friction A/S will again be the Official Brake Pad of Progressive AFT.

The 2022 season marks the fifth consecutive year in which SBS Friction A/S has served in that capacity, underlying its commitment to the sport. Founded in Denmark nearly 60 years ago, the company boasts a glorious motorsports tradition with dozens of two-wheel world championships, including in WorldSBK and MXGP.

“SBS Friction A/S has been an excellent partner for Progressive American Flat Track,” said Gene Crouch, COO of Progressive AFT. “We’re appreciative of their continued support.”

SBS Friction A/S was the first company in the world to produce aftermarket disc brake pads and has continued to innovate ever since. A global leader due to its world-beating track record in competition and R&D excellence, SBS Friction continues to push the field into the future through the forward-thinking use of materials and manufacturing technologies.

“Signing up with AFT again this year is really a no-brainer for SBS Brakes. Our products are widely used by the AFT rider community, and our constant commitment to racing makes it obvious for us to continue sponsoring the series. AFT offers a professional set-up and high interest across the United States,” says Christel Munk Pedersen, CSO of SBS Friction A/S. “We experience what a difference our products can make for racers under the flat track racing conditions, and the commitment matches well with our other engagements in the World Superbike Series and Moto GP (Moto 2 & Moto 3). We are proud to be a dedicated sponsor in the sense that we deliver the products that make a true difference for the racers to go ahead. SBS brakes are available through all dealerships across the US. Dealers not stocking SBS can always purchase our products on demand through Parts Unlimited, Tucker Powersports and Vortex."

For more information of SBS Friction A/S visit https://www.sbsbrakes.com/.

Progressive AFT makes its inaugural visit to the new I-70 Motorsports Park in Odessa, Missouri, on Saturday, April 23 for the I-70 Half-Mile presented by Indian Motorcycle of Kansas City. Secure your tickets now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3775.

The I-70 Half-Mile presented by Indian Motorcycle of Kansas City will premiere on FS1 on Sunday, May 1 starting at 10:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. PT.

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com. To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.