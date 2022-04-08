Consistent Williams Rises to 16th in Usac/Cra Standings in Three Races

One of the most pleasant surprises thus far in the 2022 USAC/CRA season has been Apple Valley, California’s Trent Williams. Even though he had not raced in five months and missed the first three races of the year, Williams has finished ninth in all three races he has started, and he has climbed to 16th in the series championship standings.

Last weekend Williams and crew hauled the Victory Boys Performance/Sorrento Homes #52V to the center of the state for a pair of races at Peter Murphy’s Keller Auto Speedway and the Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway. It was the first time the series raced at the Thunderbowl since March 2021 and the first time at Keller Auto Speedway since 2018.

With a lap of 16.252 on the 3/8 mile Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford, Williams was the 14th fastest qualifier in the 28 car field. He followed up his qualifying effort by scoring a convincing full straightaway win in his 10-lap heat race. That is despite the fact that he thrilled the crowd by smacking the front chute wall as he took the checkered flag.

The Cal State Fullerton graduate started the 30-lap main in the 14th spot and moved forward five positions to finish ninth for the second time in seven days.

A good night’s rest for Williams and his crew was followed by the short drive to the Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare for Saturday night’s action. Williams qualified one position better on Saturday in 13th when he stopped the clocks in 16.109.

Williams was once again in the first heat race. However, this time he finished fourth. He started the main event one position better than at Hanford in 13th. Once again, he drove forward to ninth giving his third ninth-place finish in eight days.

Going into the three-race weekend, Williams was 26th in series points. He gained 10 spots and is now 16th despite the fact that he has only been in half of the races.

The schedule has a break the next two weekends, but Williams will return to action on April 23rd with a trip to the Mohave Valley Raceway which is just minutes from the Colorado River in Arizona. One week later on the 30th, the journey to compete will be an hour from Victory Boys Performance headquarters at the world-famous Perris Auto Speedway.

Williams would like to thank marketing partners Victory Boys Performance and Sorrento Homes for making it possible to race his Maxim Chassis/Shaver Engines #52V during the 2022 season. If you or your business would like to be a partner of the Victory Boys racing endeavors, please call (760) 780-8782 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Trent Williams PR