Rookies of '79 and Friends Named Designated Charity of Progressive AFT for Fifth Consecutive Season

Progressive American Flat Track proudly announced today that Rookie of ‘79 and Friends will be the Designated Charity Partner of Progressive AFT for a fifth consecutive season.

The charity traces its origins to, and draws its name from, a special collection of riders and individuals who stepped up to the pinnacle of the sport together in 1979. That legendary crew included some of the greatest motorcycle racers to ever exist, boasting the likes of Scott Parker, Wayne Rainey, Ronnie Jones, Charlie Roberts, Tommy Duma, Jackie Mitchell, Lance Jones, and Johnny Wincewicz among its ranks. Inspired to give back to a sport that gave them so much, the reunited rookies decided three decades after they first faced off to join forces in order to help those who needed it the most.

Now in its 13th year of operation as a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity, Rookies of ‘79 has raised millions of dollars to provide aid to injured riders and their families over the years and has experienced incredible growth during its time as the series’ officially designated charity. Rookies of ‘79 stands ready to answer the call when needed and provides a reassuring presence at all times so that today’s generation of flat track racers can perform at their best knowing someone will always have their back.

“I’ve had the privilege of being on the Board of Directors for the Rookies of '79 for the past few years,” said Tim Estenson, Estenson Racing Team Owner. “Working closely with a group of people with such deep history in the sport and the love of flat track has been amazing. We have one single goal; to be here in a time of need for any flat track rider injured doing what they love, racing. Through the support of our amazing flat track families and the corporate support we’ve gained over the years we’ve been able to continually fulfill our vision.

“Moving into the 2022 season I’m proud to say Progressive American Flat Track has stepped up in a big way, increasing their support to the charity in several areas. This increased support allows us to ensure our ability to be there for our athletes who may be injured during the season. We are honored to continue our partnership as the designated charity of Progressive American Flat Track."

Since its inception, the charity has never turned away a flat track rider seeking aid, providing the help necessary to allow many of them to return to the track rather than end their careers prematurely due to injury.

“Progressive AFT is happy to continue our association with Rookies of ’79 for the 2022 season,” said Gene Crouch, COO of Progressive AFT. “They work tirelessly to provide an important service to the flat track community. As always, we encourage our fanbase to visit their display at one of the races or their website to learn more about their contribution to the sport, and to show them how much we all appreciate their efforts.”

Keep up to date with the Rookie’s of ’79 activity and news at https://www.facebook.com/rookiesof79. For more information, to donate, and to purchase merchandise and memorabilia from its online shop, visit https://www.rookies79.com/. And visit the Rookies tent which will be at all Progressive AFT events this season for your chance to purchase raffle tickets for the 2022 featured motorcycle drawings.

Progressive AFT makes its inaugural visit to I-70 Motorsports Park in Odessa, Missouri, on Saturday, April 23 for the I-70 Half-Mile presented by Indian Motorcycle of Kansas City. Secure your tickets now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3775.

The I-70 Half-Mile presented by Indian Motorcycle of Kansas City will premiere on FS1 on Sunday, May 1 starting at 10:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. PT.

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com. To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.

How to Watch:

FOX Sports and Facebook are the official homes for coverage of Progressive American Flat Track. For the 2022 season, all 18 races will premiere in one-hour telecasts on FS1 during highly desirable weekend time slots. The complete schedule can be viewed at https://www.americanflattrack.com/events-foxsports. Viewers can watch livestream coverage of every round in the Facebook mobile app, Facebook desktop site or on the Facebook Watch mobile app. To watch the livestream on TV, fans can download the Facebook Watch TV app, or cast to a TV from the Facebook mobile app. Facebook Watch is available through Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and Xbox One.