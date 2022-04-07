Gibson Opens Season With Modified Top-Five, Slm Top-Ten at Apple Cup

Nick Gibson of Nampa, ID opened his Northwest Super Late Model season on Sunday afternoon at the prestigious 53rd Apple Cup at Tri City Raceway at Red Mountain Event Center, scoring a seventh-place finish on the half-mile tri-oval. Gibson also finished fourth with the Speed Tour Modifieds on Saturday as part of a busy weekend for the driver supported by Gibson Diesel Performance and Zach Telford Racing.

Gibson had already opened the Modified season with a pair of solid runs in the Spears Manufacturing Modified Series in California, including qualifying second at the All-Star Showdown at Irwindale.

Gibson qualified his No. 11 Chevrolet Camaro in ninth out of the 23 NWSLM on hand for their season opener with a time of 18.119 seconds around the speedway.

Racing before a sold-out crowd, drivers battled for a $10,000 payday on Sunday in action that was streamed live on Racing America. Gibson advanced up to fifth by lap 75 at the mid-race break for tires and adjustments in the infield pit area. Gibson fell back to seventh after the restart and finished in that position to open the NWSLM season.

In Speed Tour Modified competition, Gibson qualified fourth at 19.070 seconds. He battled within the top-five throughout the 40-lap feature on Saturday afternoon. Gibson passed Rosalee Weller for the fourth position on lap 39.

Gibson will keep his focus on the Modifieds for now, preparing for a trip to Meridian Speedway in Meridian, Idaho with the Speed Tour presented by Pit Stop USA on April 23. He will also compete in the Late Model division that night. His next race with the NWSLM will be on April 30-May 1 with the Leonard Evans 125 at Wentachee Valley Super Oval in East Wenatachee, Wash.

Gibson’s 2022 effort is backed by Gibson Diesel Performance, Karcher Auto Body, YMC Mechanical, TCR, Precision Framing, and Cristiani Motorsports.

Zach Telford Racing thanks: Project Filter, Precision Framing, JamesHardie, Builders FirstSource, Mendiola Custom Homes, Meridian Anti-Drug Coalition, Vista Montessori School, Project Filter, Conrad & Bishoff, Executive Lawn Care, Gibson Diesel Performance, The Car Store, BLG, Fully Promoted, Swift Springs, Cristiani Motorsports, TCR, Tri Star Racewear for their support.

Race fans can follow Zach Telford at www.ZachTelford.com He can also be found on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Zach Telford PR