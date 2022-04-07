Austin Herzog to Appear at Clovis Napa Auto Parts Store Friday

Third-generation stock car driver Austin Herzog, age 19 out of Clovis, will appear at his hometown NAPA AUTO PARTS store on 604 Clovis Ave on Friday. Herzog will be in attendance for the NAPA Tool Show from 10am to 2pm. Herzog is the 2022 driver of the Bill McAnally Racing NAPA AUTO PARTS No. 16 Chevrolet SS in the ARCA Menards Series West.

Herzog will sign autographs, meet fans, and have official 2022 merchandise available for purchase. Race fans can also purchase merchandise by visiting austinherzog.myshopify.com

The ARCA Menards Series West races live on FloRacing.com and tape-delay on USA Network. The next event will be the NAPA AUTO PARTS 150 from Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield, Calif.

Austin Herzog PR