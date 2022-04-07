Driver Roster for 2022 Better Half iRacing Dash to Benefit MRO

A total of 13 drivers will be racing for bragging rights, a trophy and a chance to donate a $10,000 winner-take-all purse to their charity of choice in this year’s Better Half iRacing Dash. Scheduled to air live on FS1’s “NASCAR Race Hub” prior to the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on May 19, this year’s line-up has some veterans and rookies set to drive US Legends Cars via iRacing.

Benefitting Motor Racing Outreach is the overall goal of all competitors, but drivers are also racing for a $10,000 donation to their charity of choice by winning the Dash. Each driver has also signed a sponsor to stand by their efforts and kick off the donations to MRO.

Drivers will have a Crew Chief to help guide them through the race held at the virtual Little Texas track, normally used for US Legends Cars competition. As in year’s past, Crew Chiefs are their significant others and trusted teammates who are all part of the NASCAR community.

Prior to the event, drivers are participating in two-hour iRacing group practice sessions each week.