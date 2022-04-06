Brody Roa Is Racing With and Without a Wing Saturday in Hanford

After taking last weekend off, it will be back to business as usual for Brody Roa when he races in the NARC King Of The West “Anthony Simone Classic” this coming Saturday night, April 9th, at Peter Murphy’s Keller Auto Speedway. Well, not quite business as usual as the Garden Grove, California driver hopes he will be racing the same car in the winged and wingless main events.

The unique race will feature two main events. The first will see the cars compete like they normally do in the NARC King of the West Series with wings. If Roa qualifies for the winged race, he will be eligible to race a second main event sans wings. He and the other drivers will have 20 minutes to switch their cars over to non-wing setups before racing continues.

Saturday will only be Roa’s fifth outing in a winged car, but it will be his third time in a row. Two weeks ago the 32-year-old father of one contested his first-ever World of Outlaws races on March 25th and 26th at the Bakersfield Speedway and Perris Auto Speedway. He missed the transfer from the B to the A main by two spots at Bakersfield. Twenty-four hours later at Perris, a dramatic, crowd-pleasing late-race pass in the B main saw him qualify for his first-ever WoO main event. A lap 21 tangle sent his green #91R to the work area for repairs. Unfortunately, time ran out before the repairs could be completed and he was forced to spectate the final laps from the sidelines.

A few wing races under his belt and racing against the best of the best in the World of Outlaws have boosted Roa’s confidence going into this weekend’s race in Central, California.

“I am pretty excited to get back and run at Hanford again,” the friendly driver said on Tuesday evening. “After going to two tracks (Bakersfield and Perris) and getting lots of laps with the wing, I feel we will be much better than the last time we were there. I am pretty excited to go back and try it again.”

When Roa first released his 2022 schedule, he did not realize that this week’s race was both wingless and winged. In fact, he did not know it until a conversation with another driver at the World of Outlaws race at Perris. Needless to say, he is intrigued by the idea.

“I did not even realize that it was this week’s race until Chase Johnson asked me at the Perris Outlaw show if I was going to the wing/non-wing deal at Hanford,” Roa laughed. “We were planning on going anyways and now it is even cooler. On Thursday night we will get all of our non-wing stuff back out. I think you get 20 minutes to change it over on the infield (between the two races). I hope I can remember how to do that (race a non-wing sprint). It is going to be fun.”

Saturday’s race will be Roa’s second in Hanford in 2022. On February 26th, he finished ninth in a King of Thunder winged race on the 3/8 mile banked clay oval. It will also be his ninth sprint car race of the season and his fourth without a wing. With the last three races being winged, there has been a lot of speculation and misinformation regarding him switching from non-wing to winged cars.

“We are definitely not done with non-wing racing,” he affirmed when asked if he was sticking with traditional sprint cars. “We are running this weekend with the wing and then the wing goes back into the corner of the shop until October. We will be done with it for quite a few months. We will go back to our roots of racing non-wing stuff and we will hopefully be better after this wing thing. The main point of the wing deal is to have a little fun again and kind of get our minds and thought processes out of a rut. Hopefully, we will be better because of the wing deal.”

After this week, Roa and his team will be sticking to racing with USAC/CRA and possibly the USAC West Coast series before embarking on its first journey to Brandon, South Dakota’s Huset’s Speedway for three nights of USAC National Sprint Car Series races on July 8th, 9th, and 10th. Two weeks later the crew will head for USAC’s Indiana Sprint Week. This year the grueling series will see races at eight different tracks in just nine days.

In 2022, Roa will race USAC/CRA, USAC National, and other select events, in his #91R BR Performance/HD Industries Eagle. He will also drive the #8M for May Motorsports in select USAC West Coast events. The 2019 USAC Southwest and 2017 USAC West Coast champion is always open to discussing other driving opportunities.

