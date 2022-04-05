Better Half iRacing Dash Returns to FS1 in May

After a hugely successful Better Half iRacing Dash last year, there was no doubt the event would return. Featuring the significant others of 12 NASCAR drivers and industry leaders racing virtually in Legend Cars on the inner oval of Texas Motor Speedway, this year’s event airing on FS1’s “NASCAR Race Hub, May 19 at 6 PM ET, is shaping up to be bigger than 2021.

Proceeds from this much-anticipated fundraiser go directly to Motor Racing Outreach, with a winner-take-all $10,000 purse going to the champion’s charity of choice.

The 2022 roster will be announced on Thursday, April 7, when drivers will share their NASCAR connection, sponsors, charity of choice and motivation for participating in the event. Drivers have already begun seeking sponsorship and fundraising, with the top two fundraisers receiving the pole starting position in each of two heat races before the main.

Each Better Half driver will have their significant other serving alongside them as Crew Chief, advising and guiding them throughout practices and during the race itself. Airing on “NASCAR Race Hub” on FS1 on the Thursday before the All-Star Race at TMS, every driver seeks to do their best to represent the many sponsors and donors backing them through custom designed virtual paint schemes and their racing prowess.

Making this event possible is a collaborative effort between Motor Racing Outreach, FS1, NASCAR, iRacing, US Legends and Breaking Limits.

“We are back,” proclaimed Billy Mauldin, President and Senior Chaplain for MRO. “Last year’s race proved that the ‘Better Halves’ are just that; better, exciting and fun to watch.

“This year’s race will be no different and there is no better place to have this ‘Showdown’ than Texas Motor Speedway. Making it even better is ‘NASCAR Race Hub’s’ broadcast of the race; from the heats to the main event from green flag to checkers it will be non-stop excitement.

“MRO is grateful to everyone who is a part of making this event possible. So, with that said, let’s drop the green flag on the 2022 #BetterHalfDash and see who is out front when the dust settles.”

Before the dustup, all 12 drivers will be able to take part in several practice sessions leading up to the race. Through those efforts, they will hone their on-track skills before the race.

“FOX Sports is thrilled to again showcase NASCAR drivers’ partners in a unique way and environment as they raise money for Motor Racing Outreach, and other worthy causes,” said Lindsey Mandia, FOX Sports VP of Production. “Last year’s Better Half Dash gave us a lighthearted and fun glimpse into their sim racing skills, personalities and relationships, and we look forward to shining a spotlight on this amazing group once again.”

Heading up production of the Better Half iRacing Dash is the official/unofficial "Commissioner" Kristin Labonte, who is also the President of a marketing company she and her husband Bobby Labonte own, Breaking Limits. The wife of the NASCAR Cup Series champion was a rookie last year, and is more than happy to remove her yellow stripe for 2022.

“The drivers were quite serious and very competitive last year, but the laughs we had and the friendships we forged were second-to-none,” Kristin Labonte said. “I am also honored to follow in the footsteps of MRO’s own Melanie Self, who produced the original Better Half Dash, and to take her idea virtual again this year.

“We hope this event is fun for everyone from the drivers to the sponsors to the fans who watch us. We really hope we raise a lot of money which goes right back into supporting those in this sport of NASCAR we all love so much.”

For more information and how to sponsor a driver or donate to the overall effort log on to www.MotorRacingOutreach.com , @followmro on Twitter and @MotorRacingOutreach on Instagram.

MRO PR