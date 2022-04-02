Blake Bower Wins Tenth Career Wmr Feature Friday in Watsonville

Brentwood’s Blake Bower opened his championship defense in Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction by winning his tenth career main event in the series. The fourth round of 2022 was the first in Northern California, with the stock production powered Midgets hitting Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, Calif.

Las Vegas’s Kyle Hawse and French Camp’s Sage Bordenave split the eight-lap heat races over the 12 cars on hand.

Upper Lake’s Brody Petrie started on the pole in the No. 35SR for the 20-lap main event alongside Santa Cruz’ Logan Mitchell in his second career start driving car No. 96x

Petrie took the lead at the start with Bower driving quickly into second. Bower then crossed over Petrie on the backstretch to grab the lead by lap two.

Newport, Washington’s Jason Sneep tagged the backstretch wall and then flipped, requiring a red flag on lap six. Antioch’s Shawn Arriaga started tenth in Cameron Beard’s No. 24 but drove up to fifth by lap 10. Bower paced the field the rest of the way while Petrie outmatched teammate Sage Bordenave of French Camp for second. Arriaga and Lodi’s Nate Wait in car No. 20w rounded out the top-five.

Western Midget Racing continues its Northern California weekend Saturday night at Marysville Raceway Park. Marysville becomes the sixth different venue to host WMR.

April 1, 2022 – Ocean Speedway (Watsonville, Calif.) Results

HEAT 1 (8 laps) – 1. 20 Kyle Hawse; HEAT 2 (8 laps) – 1. 35X Sage Bordenave

FEATURE (20 laps) – 1. 9 Blake Bower, 2. 35SR Brody Petrie, 3. 35x Sage Bordenave, 4. 24 Shawn Arriaga, 5. 20w Nate Wait, 6. 10 Bryant Bell, 7. 20 Kyle Hawse, 8. 31 Todd Hawse, 9. 96x Logan Mitchell, 10. 35 Jason Sneep, 11. 22q James Prickett, DNS 11 Randi Pankratz

