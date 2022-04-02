Justin Bonsignore took home his 32nd career checkered flag in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event at Richmond Raceway on Friday. Bonsignore, who also started on the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 pole, led the field for 57 of the 150 circuits.

Tommy Catalano led the most laps of the event but fell 0.374 seconds short of getting his first career Modified Tour victory. Catalano started sixth in his No. 54 machine and left Richmond with his third top-five and 13th top 10 finish.

Chuck Hossfeld rounded out the top three finishers, earning his first top 10 finish since 2019. The veteran racer holding seven victories through 158 starts in the Whelen Modified Tour since 1999 leaves with 50 top-five and 87 top 10 finishes.

Kyle Ebersole and Tyler Repkema rounded out the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Eric Goodale, Jimmy Blewett, Jon McKennedy, Donny Lia and Ron Silk.

Max McLaughlin led 10 circuits of the event and sat inside the top five for the majority of the race until late. McLaughlin’s No. 77 machine fell off and wasn’t able to rebound forward. He’ll take home the 12th spot.

Ryan Newman was one of the favorites coming into the event at Richmond piloting the No. 39 Pacematic / PSR Products machine. Leader of two laps and the fifth-place starter, Newman finished 13th and one lap down on the leaderboard.

The series will take a one-month hiatus and return at Riverhead Raceway on May 14th. Fans can watch the race live via FloRacing.