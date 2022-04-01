Trent Williams Gets 9th in Perris Usac/Cra Race and Heads to Central California

Even though he had not raced his sprint car in five months, Trent Williams showed little rust when he returned to action in the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series last Saturday night at Perris Auto Speedway. Starting 14th in the 30-lap main event, he moved up five spots and took the checkered flag in ninth place.

Performing before one of the largest crowds to ever witness a sprint car race at the 26-year-old Riverside County racing facility, Williams was the 14th fastest qualifier in the 23-car field with a time of 17.111. Heat race action saw the Cal State Fullerton graduate start on the outside of row one and end up fourth in his first competitive laps since last fall.

Coming from the outside of the seventh row in the 30-lap finale, Williams ran in 15th for the first ten circuits around the Riverside County half-mile clay oval. However, by lap 15 he was all the way up to 10th. He picked up one more spot and ran ninth the final 10-laps of the race. When he crossed the stripe to end his first race since fall, “T-Dub” was on the tail of the eighth place car and was not far out of sixth.

Ironically, Saturday’s outing had the exact same results as his last race which was also at Perris Auto Speedway in October when he started 14th and finished ninth.

Despite not participating in the first three races of the 2022 campaign, the Apple Valley, California resident was 26th in points after Saturday. Look for him to climb several positions this week as he will be competing in Central California on Friday and Saturday, April 1st, and 2nd. Friday the action will be at Peter Murphy’s Keller Auto Speedway. On Saturday Williams will drive 30-miles southeast to the Stone Chevrolet GMC Buick Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare.

Spectator gates in Hanford will open at 4:00 p.m. The track is located at 801 S. 10th Avenue in Hanford (93230) and its website is https://www.racekingsspeedway.com/. Advance tickets for Friday’s show are available by using the following link https://www.myracepass.com/events/402000/tickets/

Saturday’s racing action in Tulare gets underway when spectator gates open at 4:00 p.m. Hot laps will follow at 5:00 with qualifying at 6:00 and the first race of the night will be at 7:00. The Thunderbowl is located on the Tulare County Fairgrounds on the corner of Bardsley and K Streets at 620 South K Street Tulare, California 93274. The track website is http://www.thunderbowlraceway.com/ and the office phone is (559) 688-0909. Camping will be available off turns three and four at Tulare.

Fans unable to attend this week’s races can see both nights of action on Flo Racing. Details on a Flo Subscription are available at www.floracing.com.

Williams would like to thank marketing partners Victory Boys Performance and Sorrento Homes for making it possible to race his Maxim Chassis/Shaver Engines #52V during the 2022 season. If you or your business would like to be a partner of the Victory Boys racing endeavors, please call (760) 780-8782 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Trent Williams PR