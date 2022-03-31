ASCS Sooner Region Opener Moved To Creek County Speedway

Lingering rain on Wednesday, followed by a lack of sun and cool temperatures at Tulsa Speedway on Thursday, events with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products on Friday, April 1, have been moved to Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla.

Events on Saturday, April 2 at 81-Speedway in Park City, Kan., are on as scheduled.

Friday, April 1, at Creek County Speedway opens at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 8:00 P.M. (CDT). Grandstands admission is $15 for adults, $5 for Youth 11-14, and free for Kids 10 and under. Creek County Speedway is located at 18450 West Hwy. 66 between Sapulpa and Kellyville. For more information on Creek County Speedway, including a complete lineup of events and directions, log onto http://www. creekcountyspeedway.co or call (918) 247-RACE (7223).

Saturday, April 2, at 81-Speedway opens at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:00 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for Senior and Miliary, and free for Kids 10 and under. The track is located at 7700 N Broadway in Park City, Kan. More information can be found online at https://www.81speedway.com .

Events in 2022 will be streamed live on http://www.racindirt.com .

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes 11 Regional Tours encompassing both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).