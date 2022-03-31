Purses Increase for DIRTcar 358s, Sportsman and Pro Stocks at NAPA Super DIRT Week

The historic 50th NAPA Super DIRT Week is set to provide a chance for milestone accomplishments throughout the week, Oct. 3-9, and this year will see several drivers leave with more money in the process.

Combined, more than $30,000 will be added to the DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman and DIRTcar Pro Stock feature events. In addition to the Feature purse increases, each DIRTcar Sportsman and DIRTcar Pro Stock Heat Race will pay throughout the field with $500 going to each winner. The 358 Heats will pay $1,000-to-win and the Big Block Heats will pay $4,000-to-win with both paying throughout the field, as well.

While all these updates are being debuted at the 50th NAPA Super DIRT Week, the increases will remain for years to follow, too.

Also, unique to the 50th running of NAPA Super DIRT Week, will be a one-time special event — a Big Block Past Champions race — which will feature a more than $9,500 overall purse with invitations being extended to the drivers who have conquered the main event throughout the decades.

“This is an important year for the Northeast and its most iconic dirt racing event, so we want to make sure we reflect that in as many ways possible,” said DIRTcar CEO Brian Carter. “The drivers and teams have been a key part to the success of NAPA Super DIRT Week. We’re excited to be able to give back to them with these purse increases.”

The DIRTcar 358 Modified Salute to the Troops 150 will pay $20,000-to-win and now $500-to-start. Every position from 11th down saw at least a 10% increase with some as high as a 66% increase.

For the DIRTcar Sportsman Chevrolet Performance 75, it will continue to pay $4,000-to-win, but Second increases to $2,500 and Third jumps to $1,500. The bumps continue down through the field with at least a 50% increase throughout and the race now paying $300-to-start.

That theme continues with the DIRTcar Pro Stock 50 where it continues to pay $2,000-to-win, but now Second will jump to $1,300 and Third increases to $1,000. The increases, again, continue down through the field – at least a 33% increase for each – with the Feature paying $200-to-start.

The Past Champions race, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 6, and set to feature several Super DIRT Week Super DIRTcar Series champions, is an extra chance for some to leave with more money in their pockets in addition to the marquee $50,000-to-win Billy Whittaker Cars 200, which runs on Sunday, Oct. 9. More details on the event will soon follow.

Money isn’t the only addition to the 50th NAPA Super DIRT Week. A new Kickoff Party on Sunday, Oct. 2, at Lighthouse Lanes next to Oswego Speedway launches the event, with everyone who moves in that day to residents of Oswego welcome to join the festivities. That’s only one of many new activities that will take place during the week, from games to live entertainment, truly making it Racing’s Biggest Party.

For tickets and camping to the historic week at Oswego Speedway, CLICK HERE.

Big Block Past Champions Race / (Thursday, Oct. 6) 1. $2,500 2. $1,500 3. $1,000 4. $750 5. $600 6. $500 7. $400 8. $300 9. $250 10. $200 11. $200 12. $200 13. $200 14. $200 15. $200 16. $200 17. $200 18. $200 19. $200 20. $200

DIRTcar Sportsman / Chevrolet Performance 75 / (Saturday, Oct. 8) 1. $4,000 2. $2,500 3. $1,500 4. $1,000 5. $750 6. $600 7. $550 8. $500 9. $475 10. $450 11. $400 12. $375 13. $350 14. $325 15. $300 16. $300 17. $300 18. $300 19. $300 20. $300 21. $300 22. $300 23. $300 24. $300 25. $300 26. $300 27. $300 28. $300 29. $300 30. $300 31. $300 32. $300 33. $300 34. $300 35. $300 36. $300

DIRTcar 358 Modifieds / Salute to the Troops 150 / (Saturday, Oct. 8) 1. $20,000 2. $10,000 3. $5,000 4. $3,000 5. $2,000 6. $1,500 7. $1,200 8. $1,100 9. $1,050 10. $1,000 11. $900 12. $800 13. $700 14. $600 15. $550 16. $525 17. $500 18. $500 19. $500 20. $500 21. $500 22. $500 23. $500 24. $500 25. $500 26. $500 27. $500 28. $500 29. $500 30. $500 31. $500 32. $500 33. $500 34. $500 35. $500 36. $500 37. $500 38. $500 39. $500 40. $500

DIRTcar Pro Stock 50 / (Sunday, Oct. 9) 1. $2,000 2. $1,300 3. $1,000 4. $750 5. $500 6. $400 7. $350 8. $325 9. $300 10. $275 11. $250 12. $225 13. $200 14. $200 15. $200 16. $200 17. $200 18. $200 19. $200 20. $200 21. $200 22. $200 23. $200 24. $200 25. $200 26. $200 27. $200 28. $200 29. $200 30. $200

Super DIRTcar Series / Billy Whittaker Cars 200 / (Sunday, Oct. 9) 1. $50,000 2. $25,000 3. $15,000 4. $10,000 5. $6,000 6. $4,000 7. $3,600 8. $3,400 9. $3,200 10. $3,000 11. $2,800 12. $2,600 13. $2,400 14. $2,200 15. $2,000 16. $1,900 17. $1,800 18. $1,700 19. $1,700 20. $1,700 21. $1,600 22. $1,600 23. $1,600 24. $1,600 25. $1,600 26. $1,600 27. $1,600 28. $1,600 29. $1,600 30. $1,600 31. $1,500 32. $1,500 33. $1,500 34. $1,500 35. $1,500 36. $1,500 37. $1,500 38. $1,500 39. $1,500 40. $1,500 41. $1,500

