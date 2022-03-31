Purses Increase for DIRTcar 358s, Sportsman and Pro Stocks at NAPA Super DIRT Week

The historic 50th NAPA Super DIRT Week is set to provide a chance for milestone accomplishments throughout the week, Oct. 3-9, and this year will see several drivers leave with more money in the process.
Combined, more than $30,000 will be added to the DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman and DIRTcar Pro Stock feature events. In addition to the Feature purse increases, each DIRTcar Sportsman and DIRTcar Pro Stock Heat Race will pay throughout the field with $500 going to each winner. The 358 Heats will pay $1,000-to-win and the Big Block Heats will pay $4,000-to-win with both paying throughout the field, as well.
While all these updates are being debuted at the 50th NAPA Super DIRT Week, the increases will remain for years to follow, too.
Also, unique to the 50th running of NAPA Super DIRT Week, will be a one-time special event — a Big Block Past Champions race — which will feature a more than $9,500 overall purse with invitations being extended to the drivers who have conquered the main event throughout the decades.
“This is an important year for the Northeast and its most iconic dirt racing event, so we want to make sure we reflect that in as many ways possible,” said DIRTcar CEO Brian Carter. “The drivers and teams have been a key part to the success of NAPA Super DIRT Week. We’re excited to be able to give back to them with these purse increases.”
The DIRTcar 358 Modified Salute to the Troops 150 will pay $20,000-to-win and now $500-to-start. Every position from 11th down saw at least a 10% increase with some as high as a 66% increase.
For the DIRTcar Sportsman Chevrolet Performance 75, it will continue to pay $4,000-to-win, but Second increases to $2,500 and Third jumps to $1,500. The bumps continue down through the field with at least a 50% increase throughout and the race now paying $300-to-start.
That theme continues with the DIRTcar Pro Stock 50 where it continues to pay $2,000-to-win, but now Second will jump to $1,300 and Third increases to $1,000. The increases, again, continue down through the field – at least a 33% increase for each – with the Feature paying $200-to-start.
The Past Champions race, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 6, and set to feature several Super DIRT Week Super DIRTcar Series champions, is an extra chance for some to leave with more money in their pockets in addition to the marquee $50,000-to-win Billy Whittaker Cars 200, which runs on Sunday, Oct. 9. More details on the event will soon follow.
Money isn’t the only addition to the 50th NAPA Super DIRT Week. A new Kickoff Party on Sunday, Oct. 2, at Lighthouse Lanes next to Oswego Speedway launches the event, with everyone who moves in that day to residents of Oswego welcome to join the festivities. That’s only one of many new activities that will take place during the week, from games to live entertainment, truly making it Racing’s Biggest Party.
For tickets and camping to the historic week at Oswego Speedway, CLICK HERE.
|Big Block Past Champions Race / (Thursday, Oct. 6)
|1.
|$2,500
|2.
|$1,500
|3.
|$1,000
|4.
|$750
|5.
|$600
|6.
|$500
|7.
|$400
|8.
|$300
|9.
|$250
|10.
|$200
|11.
|$200
|12.
|$200
|13.
|$200
|14.
|$200
|15.
|$200
|16.
|$200
|17.
|$200
|18.
|$200
|19.
|$200
|20.
|$200
|DIRTcar Sportsman / Chevrolet Performance 75 / (Saturday, Oct. 8)
|1.
|$4,000
|2.
|$2,500
|3.
|$1,500
|4.
|$1,000
|5.
|$750
|6.
|$600
|7.
|$550
|8.
|$500
|9.
|$475
|10.
|$450
|11.
|$400
|12.
|$375
|13.
|$350
|14.
|$325
|15.
|$300
|16.
|$300
|17.
|$300
|18.
|$300
|19.
|$300
|20.
|$300
|21.
|$300
|22.
|$300
|23.
|$300
|24.
|$300
|25.
|$300
|26.
|$300
|27.
|$300
|28.
|$300
|29.
|$300
|30.
|$300
|31.
|$300
|32.
|$300
|33.
|$300
|34.
|$300
|35.
|$300
|36.
|$300
|DIRTcar 358 Modifieds / Salute to the Troops 150 / (Saturday, Oct. 8)
|1.
|$20,000
|2.
|$10,000
|3.
|$5,000
|4.
|$3,000
|5.
|$2,000
|6.
|$1,500
|7.
|$1,200
|8.
|$1,100
|9.
|$1,050
|10.
|$1,000
|11.
|$900
|12.
|$800
|13.
|$700
|14.
|$600
|15.
|$550
|16.
|$525
|17.
|$500
|18.
|$500
|19.
|$500
|20.
|$500
|21.
|$500
|22.
|$500
|23.
|$500
|24.
|$500
|25.
|$500
|26.
|$500
|27.
|$500
|28.
|$500
|29.
|$500
|30.
|$500
|31.
|$500
|32.
|$500
|33.
|$500
|34.
|$500
|35.
|$500
|36.
|$500
|37.
|$500
|38.
|$500
|39.
|$500
|40.
|$500
|DIRTcar Pro Stock 50 / (Sunday, Oct. 9)
|1.
|$2,000
|2.
|$1,300
|3.
|$1,000
|4.
|$750
|5.
|$500
|6.
|$400
|7.
|$350
|8.
|$325
|9.
|$300
|10.
|$275
|11.
|$250
|12.
|$225
|13.
|$200
|14.
|$200
|15.
|$200
|16.
|$200
|17.
|$200
|18.
|$200
|19.
|$200
|20.
|$200
|21.
|$200
|22.
|$200
|23.
|$200
|24.
|$200
|25.
|$200
|26.
|$200
|27.
|$200
|28.
|$200
|29.
|$200
|30.
|$200
|Super DIRTcar Series / Billy Whittaker Cars 200 / (Sunday, Oct. 9)
|1.
|$50,000
|2.
|$25,000
|3.
|$15,000
|4.
|$10,000
|5.
|$6,000
|6.
|$4,000
|7.
|$3,600
|8.
|$3,400
|9.
|$3,200
|10.
|$3,000
|11.
|$2,800
|12.
|$2,600
|13.
|$2,400
|14.
|$2,200
|15.
|$2,000
|16.
|$1,900
|17.
|$1,800
|18.
|$1,700
|19.
|$1,700
|20.
|$1,700
|21.
|$1,600
|22.
|$1,600
|23.
|$1,600
|24.
|$1,600
|25.
|$1,600
|26.
|$1,600
|27.
|$1,600
|28.
|$1,600
|29.
|$1,600
|30.
|$1,600
|31.
|$1,500
|32.
|$1,500
|33.
|$1,500
|34.
|$1,500
|35.
|$1,500
|36.
|$1,500
|37.
|$1,500
|38.
|$1,500
|39.
|$1,500
|40.
|$1,500
|41.
|
$1,500
DIRTcar Series PR