Jared Fryar Chasing $10,000 at Carteret County Speedway

Former CARS Tour champion Jared Fryar has over 10,000 reasons to be excited about Carteret County Speedway’s season-opening JumpStart 125 on Saturday.



A two-time winner at the track in 2021, Fryar is returning to the facility in a collaborative effort between Brandon Gray Racing and Jimmy Mooring Racing as he looks to continue a strong start to the new year by bringing home $10,000 with Carolina Family Pool & Patio and Sterling Building Group on the car.



Fryar expects a challenging race on Saturday with his fellow CARS Tour competitors in Connor Hall and Justin Johnson also entered for the JumpStart 125, but he believes his past success at Carteret County gives him an early edge over the rest of the field.



“I’m feeling pretty good going into Carteret,” Fryar said. “With the success we had last year, there’s a lot of confidence ahead of this weekend. Hopefully everything will carry over and put us back to where we were last year.”



Fryar is no stranger to finding success at Carteret County in the limited appearances he has made since the track first opened back in 2015.



The only CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour start at Carteret County for Fryar back in 2020 saw him avoid several accidents in the closing stages of the race to bring home a solid third place finish, which proved crucial towards winning the championship over Layne Riggs and Corey Heim.



When Fryar showed up for Carteret County’s season-opener in April of last year, he proceeded to lead every single lap before crossing the start-finish line first. He followed up that stellar performance one month later with another wire-to-wire victory.

Those two races were the only ones Fryar contested at Carteret County in 2021. Although he has not visited the speedway in over a year, Fryar has every reason to believe his win streak will continue when the green flag drops for the JumpStart 125.

Fryar said the design of Carteret County makes it race like other flat tracks in the region such as Langley Speedway, but he admitted that the narrow corners leave a very small margin of error for drivers looking to survive until the end of the race.

“[Carteret] is definitely a unique place,” Fryar said. “It’s a flat track and the inside wall makes it pretty tight around the corners. It certainly stands out from all the other tracks I’ve been to during my career.

With Carteret being so narrow, Fryar anticipates that the JumpStart 125 will be a race in which track position determines the outcome.

Fryar does not anticipate track position being a problem with the car Gray and Mooring have prepared for the JumpStart 125 and is eager to deliver under the MPM banner and the duo of Carolina Family Pool & Patio and Sterling Building Group.

“We’re going to have to qualify on the pole,” Fryar said. “Leading every lap and staying out of trouble are some other goals I have for Saturday night as well.”

On-track action for the JumpStart 125 is set to begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

MPM PR