Flowdynamics Duo Rises in Usac/Cra Standings – Two Races This Week

After what seemed like an eternity to its anxious drivers, the Flowdynamics racing team finally returned to action last Saturday night at Perris Auto Speedway. When the night ended, Matt McCarthy and teammate Logan Williams both moved forward in the USAC/CRA Series championship standings. This week they will be off to Central California to race at Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford on Friday and the Stone Chevrolet GMC Buick Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare on Saturday for the “Chris and Brian Faria Memorial.”

Last Saturday’s race was the first for both drivers in seven weeks since competing three straight nights at Arizona’s Cocopah Speedway in late January. In front of one of the biggest crowds in the 26-year history of Perris Auto Speedway, they hit the track in qualifying and looked anything but rusty. McCarthy ended up being fourth fastest in the 23-car field with a sizzling lap of 16.675. Williams was right behind him in fifth with a time of 16.703.

In heat race action, McCarthy started and finished fifth in the second 10-lapper. Williams’ heat race came a few moments later and it had an interesting twist. The eight-car race matched him against his two older brothers. The three placed first second and third with Austin getting the win, Logan second, and their older brother Cody, taking third.

For the main event, Williams was on the inside of row two in the #5W. McCarthy started two rows behind his teammate on the inside of row four. McCarthy, who calls Riverside, California home, moved forward early in the race and was up to fifth on lap five. After a bicycle on the turn two cushion, Williams slipped back to 11th.

The key to the race was staying out of trouble as the yellow flag slowed the action five times and the red flag stopped the racing once. Fortunately, the Flowdynamics drivers managed to avoid all the trouble. At the halfway mark McCarthy was sixth and Yorba Linda, California’s Williams was ninth. Fifteen laps later the checkered flag ended the race with McCarthy seventh and Williams 11th.

Williams arrived at the track sixth in the championship standings and was two spots better in fourth by the time he left for home. McCarthy’s finish was his best of the year and it saw him leap from 16th to 12th. He is only 18-points out of 10th.

This week the series is headed out of town for racing this Friday and Saturday in California’s Central Valley. The first stop is at Peter Murphy’s Keller Auto Speedway on Friday, April 1st. Twenty-four hours later on Saturday, April 2nd, the action switches to the Thunderbowl in Tulare

Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. at the Keller Auto Speedway on Friday. The track is located at 801 S. 10th Street in Hanford (93230). Advance tickets are available at https://www.myracepass.com/events/402000/tickets/. For further information, the track website is https://www.racekingsspeedway.com/.

Saturday the USAC/CRA show moves to the Thunderbowl Raceway which is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds on the corner of Bardsley and K Streets at 620 South K Street Tulare, California 93274. Gates will open at 4:00 with qualifying at 6:00 and racing at 7:00. Camping is available for fans off turns three and four. The Thunderbowl Raceway website is http://www.thunderbowlraceway.com/.

Fans who cannot make it to the races located near the center of the “Golden State” can still watch all the action live with a subscription to Flo Racing at https://www.floracing.com/.

Following this weekend’s races, Flowdynamics Racing will get two weeks off before making its initial appearance at Arizona’s Mohave Valley Raceway on April 23rd. One week later, the team will close out the busy month of April when it returns to its home track, Perris Auto Speedway, on the 30th.

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2021 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., JFK Design Build, Cal Therm Mechanical Insulators, CRC Component Repair Co., Encore Gas and Supply, Drink-Pac, and Benic Enterprises. If you or your company would like to climb on board and join up with one of the fastest rising sprint car teams west of the Mississippi, please contact John McCarthy at 909 930-5522 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Flowdynamics PR