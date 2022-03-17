The American Legion Named Official Charity Partner of INDYCAR

The American Legion, the nation’s largest veterans service organization with nearly 2 million members, has reached a multiyear agreement to become an Official Charity Partner of INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

INDYCAR and The American Legion will collaborate to promote a variety of Legion programs, including raising awareness of the growing problem of veteran suicide. Programs at the track will include patriotic displays, flag raising and lowering ceremonies, giveaways and public address announcements, while both groups will cross-promote on social media and through constituent communications and advertising.

One of the unique aspects of the partnership will be the creation of an INDYCAR Legion post, where veterans and veteran family members who work in motorsports are invited to join and contribute to the goals of The Legion and INDYCAR. The partnership also will be activated at physical Legion posts in various NTT INDYCAR SERIES race markets.

“The American Legion performs an incredibly vital role for our veterans, for whose service and sacrifice we’re eternally grateful,” said Mark Miles, president and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp., which owns INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. “This partnership will help to accelerate The Legion’s goals through various promotions, and we hope Legionnaires everywhere will join our team and follow our exciting series with its bold, hyper-competitive drivers and precise teamwork.”

This partnership increases The American Legion’s involvement with the sport that started in 2021 with Chip Ganassi Racing.

The Legion is a major associate sponsor on the No. 48 Carvana/American Legion Honda driven by legend Jimmie Johnson in the full 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season and will be the primary sponsor of fan favorite Tony Kanaan’s Honda in the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 29. The Legion also will rotate sponsorship with some of the other drivers on the championship-winning Ganassi team.

“Partnering with INDYCAR is a no-brainer for The American Legion,” said American Legion Chief Marketing Officer Dean Kessel. “For 103 years, Indianapolis has been the host city of our national headquarters. It is also the home of ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’

“Pairing these two legendary institutions makes sense on so many levels. This partnership enables us to tell the story of how American Legion posts strengthen communities across the country. Race fans are patriotic. Like Legionnaires, they believe in supporting veterans and their families. The bottom line is that this partnership makes both The American Legion and INDYCAR even stronger.”

The 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season continues Sunday, March 20 for the XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. (ET) on NBC and simulstreamed on Peacock Premium. Coverage is also available from the INDYCAR Radio Network with audio available via the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

NTT IndyCar Series PR