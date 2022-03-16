Three-time NASCAR Pinty’s Champion Louis-Philippe Dumoulin Kicks Off His 2022 Season in Charlotte Roval Trans Am Race

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin, the experienced racing driver from Quebec, starts his 2022 season with another challenge since he will be aboard a TA2® class Ford Mustang (#89) this weekend in the Trans Am Series for the race held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway (Concord, NC – March 17-20), on the Roval with Chicane Configuration (2.25 Miles). Peterson Racing, a team owned by long-time Louis-Philippe Dumoulin racing acquaintance and veteran racer Doug Peterson, asked him to be part of the team for the second round of the 2022 Trans Am season.

“I have known Doug through a friend and Ferrari Challenge team manager for a long time and admired his well-managed Peterson Racing team as it runs race winning cars and drivers in the Trans Am Series TA2® class such as current and 2021 series Champion Rafa Matos, former series champion Mike Skeen, Adam Andretti and owner Doug Peterson. In fact, Mike Skeen is committed to racing in the 12 Hours of Sebring on the same weekend as our Trans Am event at Charlotte, and Doug offered me the ride, which I was very happy to accept,” according to Louis-Philippe Dumoulin.

The current Trans Am series is a popular reprise of the original professional series dating back to 1966 and well known in Canada through its multiple appearances at the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivieres and at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (AKA Mosport to us older fans). Today’s series accepts several classes of cars, including the TA2® class, a 2,800-pound spec-series tube frame car with Late-model-like spec bodies and V8 engines good for over 500 hp. The TA2® races are normally held on road or urban tracks that provide spectacular races with large entries (48 cars started the Sebring race this past February).

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin is up to the challenge. “This will be my first race in the series in a TA2® car. Their specifications are similar our NASCAR Pinty’s cars that I have been racing in Canada since 2009 and won three driver championships with. We race on oval tracks as well as on road courses in Canada, and I do not expect any issues with the higher speeds on the oval portion of the track nor on the road section. I have raced and won many times on road type layouts on the inside of oval tracks, such as in endurance racing at the Daytona International Speedway. Peterson Racing prepares winning cars and I look forward to great race,” added the confident driver.

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin PR