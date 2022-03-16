Gavan Boschele to Compete in Seven Super Late Model Races

Gavan Boschele to be adding pavement to his already stacked and packed 100+ race schedule in 2022 of which seven events will see the young driver competing in a Super Late Model driving for Mcleod X Braden Motorsports. Race fans will be able to watch Boschele’s return to pavement in the Motorsports Games | NASCAR HEAT Super Late Model at iconic tracks like Five Flags Speedway, New Smyrna, and Nashville Fairgrounds. Gavan’s assault on asphalt to be supported by his awesome partners in Motorsport Games, NASCAR HEAT, Traxion.GG, MP, K1 Racegear and Swindell Speedlab.

In just nine years of competition, Gavan Boschele has earned 24 championships and 343 wins, racing across multiple motorsports series and disciplines.

“One of my many joys in the sport of racing is supporting young passionate drivers like Gavan,” said BJ McLeod, NASCAR Cup Series driver and co-owner of BJ McLeod Motorsports with Travis Braden. “Gavan is a dedicated and talented young man with a proven track-record of success at only 14 years old. We are eager to see what he brings to the track for his 7 races with us this season.”

“Gavan is an incredibly talented rising star in the racing industry and one of the most accomplished junior racers competing today,” said George Holmquist, VP of Marketing & Publishing at

Motorsport Games. “We’re excited to see Gavan hit the track, especially with the Nintendo Switch game, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition + livery, a paint scheme we believe will be popular among our player base. Motorsport Games has loved seeing Gavan’s continued progress and the bond that he has formed with BJ McLeod. We are proud to support Gavan and look forward to seeing his journey unfold through this upcoming year.”

“The opportunity to drive Super Late Models for BJ and Travis is really exciting for me,” said Gavan. “I started out racing quarter midgets when I was 5; and, raced them all over the country until I was 10, so returning to pavement feels like a homecoming. Having both BJ and Travis to coach me and lean on will be very beneficial. It’s definitely pretty cool to have a current NASCAR Cup Driver and former Snowball Derby and Winchester 400 winner helping me to understand how to best drive these cars. I’m going to give BJ, Travis and the entire team everything I’ve got each time we’re on the track and can’t wait to get started at Five Flags in April.”

GavTravis Motorsports PR