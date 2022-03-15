Tuesday, Mar 15

DGR ARCA Menards Series East Advance: Five Flags Speedway

Racing News
DGR ARCA Menards Series East Advance: Five Flags Speedway
 

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Fusion

  • The Pensacola 200 at 5 Flags Speedway marks the second race on the ARCA Menards Series East calendar.
  • Fresh off a career performance at Phoenix Raceway, the Artesia, New Mexico native collected a career-high 43 laps led en route to his first career ARCA Menards Series victory. With the race serving as a combo event with ARCA and ARCA West, it also marked his fourth career victory with the West series.
  • Gray will be making his third career start at 5 Flags Speedway. The 16-year-old has never placed outside the top-five, netting a fourth-place finish in 2020 and rounding out the podium in last spring's contest.
  • Veteran Crew Chief Chad Johnston will be making his second appearance atop the pit box at the half-mile oval, having guided Gray to a third-place finish in 2021.
  • Click here for Gray's career statistics.

DGR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

