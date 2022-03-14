Monday, Mar 14

GMS Racing ARCA Phoenix Recap

Racing News
Monday, Mar 14 34
GMS Racing ARCA Phoenix Recap GMS Racing PR

Daniel Dye, No. 43 Father Lopez Catholic High School Chevrolet SS
FacebookTwitterInstagramWebsite
 

START: 6TH

FINISH: 2ND

POINTS: 1ST

Quote: Friday's race was pretty solid overall for us as we had hoped, after running good here last year. The GMS Racing group unloaded a really good Chevrolet for me, and we were able to just make minor adjustments to get where we needed to be at during the halfway break. We led some laps, and definitely showed our strength. If that caution didn't come out we were in pretty good shape out front, and then I made a mistake in lane choice and had a few other things happened that set us back. I'm glad we were able to hang on during the final restart and come home second with only a donut on the door. Thanks to everyone who made this weekend possible.

GMS Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Racing Electronics extends Super DIRT Week, DIRTcar, World of Outlaws partnership
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.