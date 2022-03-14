Racing Electronics extends Super DIRT Week, DIRTcar, World of Outlaws partnership

Racing Electronics’ top-of-line two-way radios and headsets will continue to be the source of communication on race day for all World Racing Group series with a new multi-year deal.

The company remains the official radio supplier for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models, Super DIRTcar Series, Xtreme Outlaws Series, Xtreme DIRTcar and all DIRTcar divisions. It’s also the official race communications provider for NAPA Super DIRT Week – joining the event for its historic 50th anniversary this year (Oct. 3-9).

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with World Racing Group for years to come and showcase our equipment at every event,” said Kevin Hughes, Vice President of Motorsports Services for Racing Electronics. “The yearlong grind of all the Series provides a true testament to the proud quality of our radios and headsets.”

The radios and headsets are officials’ prime source of communication and key to maintaining the safety of fans and drivers at every event. That includes more than 300 races from January to December every year. And with the goal of continually enhancing that communication, Racing Electronics has introduced the all-new professional use micro-scanner – REceiver PRO – its most durable device that delivers superior audio quality over any device in its category.

“Communication between officials, drivers and staff on race day is one of the most important elements to every event and we couldn’t be prouder to partner with a company like Racing Electronics who provides us with exceptional equipment to make that happen,” said Tish Sheets, World Racing Group Client Services Executive Director.

For more information on Racing Electronics and to get your own radio and headset, visit their website at RacingElectronics.com.

